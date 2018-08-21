Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Asian Games 2018: Virdhawal Khade sets new National Record in Men's 50m Freestyle 

Akshat Mehrish
SENIOR ANALYST
News
951   //    21 Aug 2018, 08:57 IST


Virdhawal Khade in action
Virdhawal Khade in action

What's the story?

Virdhawal Khade has broken the Men's 50m Freestyle National Record with his swim in the 50m Freestyle event at the 2018 Asian Games.

In case you didn't know...

Swimming hasn't been India's favourite sport over the years. However, there have been some good signs at the Asian Games.

Srihari Nataraj, a medalist at Khelo India, broke two National Records in two days at the pan-Asian games. On Day One, Nataraj broke the record for Men's 100m Backstroke. He then followed it up by breaking the National Record for Men's 50m Backstroke on Day Two.

The heart of the matter

Day Three of the Asian Games, and we have yet another broken record. This time, it is veteran Virdhawal Khade who has set a new National Record with his stunning swim in the Men's 50m Freestyle event.

Khade's swim of 22.43 seconds also meant that he finished his heat in the first position. The Indian swimmer was ranked third overall in the heats at its conclusion. He will now return later on in the day to compete in the final.

The Indian swimmer has been one of the best the country has ever produced. He justified his potential by winning the Bronze medal at the 2010 Asian Games. Khade finished in the third position in the Men's 50m Butterfly event, eight years earlier in Guangzhou.

What's next?

The 26-year-old swimmer now returns to the pool, eight years after winning his first Asiad medal. He would be hoping to double his tally and win yet another medal in a sport which has been often ignored by India.

Khade's final position in the overall heats was at number three. This means that the Indian is in a good position to win a medal.

Will Virdhawal Khade win his second Asiad medal at the Games? Do let us know in the comments below.

Akshat Mehrish
SENIOR ANALYST
