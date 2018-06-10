Asian Para Games 2018: Para-swimmer Niranjan Mukundan wins Bronze at the World Series

The young para-swimmer continues to deliver as he bags yet another medal

Akshat Mehrish SENIOR ANALYST News 10 Jun 2018, 22:32 IST 13 Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Para-swimmer Niranjan Mukundan

What's the story?

Indian para-swimmer Niranjan Mukundan reached new heights on Saturday when he won the Bronze medal in 50 m Butterfly, at the 2018 Berlin World Series.

In case you didn't know...

In the same edition of the World Series, Niranjan set the Asian record for 200 m backstroke event. He completed the course in 3:16.01 seconds thus eclipsing the old record of 4:02.49 seconds set in 2003 by Vietnam swimmer Van Chung.

The young swimmer will soon be heading to Jakarta, Indonesia where the 2018 Asian Para Games will be held.

Niranjan won eight medals in the 2014 IWAS World Junior Games in Stoke Mandeville, U.K. He was also the 2015 Junior World Champion when he was crowned in Stadskanaal, Netherlands.

Heart of the matter

The young para-swimmer broke a certain mold, as he won a medal in swimming. Niranjan had already delivered some stunning performances in Berlin and he wrapped up his tournament with a medal.

The 23-year-old has been winning medals left, right, and center ever since the start of his career, as he adds yet another medal to his tally.

"This year as the Asian countries have Asian games coming up, the Europeans have the European championships as well so we had a tough fight from the European swimmers." said the Indian swimmer about the tournament.

Niranjan also revealed his delight after winning the Bronze, all the while recovering from an injury.

"I am personally happy with my performance as I am just recovering from an injury. So it was definitely a sweet victory," he told Sportskeeda.

What's next?

After his breathtaking performance in Berlin, Niranjan will head to Jakarta for the Asian Paralympic Games 2018. The young swimmer will once again hope to find himself on the podium, winning a medal for India in one of the nations most overlooked sports.