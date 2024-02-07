BIMSTEC Aquatics Championships 2024: Full schedule, match timings in IST, and live-streaming details

The BIMSTEC Aquatics Championships 2024 is scheduled to take from February 6 to 9 at the Dr. Syama Prasad Mookerjee Swimming Pool Complex in New Delhi. The tournament will be held for Under-20 category players across three disciplines - swimming, water polo, and diving.

Over 400 players will compete in New Delhi with 39 medals and nine trophies up for grabs. Seven BIMSTEC member countries will compete in the tournament including hosts India, Bangladesh, Nepal, Sri Lanka, Bhutan, Myanmar, and Thailand.

Sports Minister Anurag Thakur addressed the media after the opening ceremony. He said:

"World's 25% population lives in South Asia and Southeast Asian reason and with the coming together of seven BIMSTEC countries, the Bay of Bengal area not only becomes a region used for travel and transportation but also becomes an area of progress, development and collaboration which will help in not only deeper friendship but also building a deeper sporting culture which will help deepen friendship between athletes and that is exactly the thought that our honourable Prime Minister envisioned when he announced this sporting event at the summit in Nepal."

BIMSTEC Aquatics Championships 2024: Full Schedule & Match Timings (All Times in IST)

Swimming - Heats (Wednesday, February 7)

Men’s 200m Freestyle - 10:00 AM to 11:30 AM

Women’s 200m Freestyle - 10:00 AM to 11:30 AM

Men’s 200m Breast Stroke - 10:00 AM to 11:30 AM

Women’s 200m Breast Stroke - 10:00 AM to 11:30 AM

Men’s 200m Individual Medley - 10:00 AM to 11:30 AM

Women’s 200m Individual Medley - 10:00 AM to 11:30 AM

Men’s 100m Back Stroke - 10:00 AM to 11:30 AM

Women’s 100m Back Stroke - 10:00 AM to 11:30 AM

Men’s 50m Butterfly - 10:00 AM to 11:30 AM

Women’s 50m Butterfly - 10:00 AM to 11:30 AM

Men’s 4x100m Freestyle Relay - 10:00 AM to 11:30 AM

Women’s 4x100m Freestyle Relay - 10:00 AM to 11:30 AM

Swimming - Finals (Wednesday, February 7)

Men’s 200m Freestyle - 10:00 AM to 11:30 AM

Women’s 200m Freestyle - 10:00 AM to 11:30 AM

Men’s 200m Breast Stroke - 10:00 AM to 11:30 AM

Women’s 200m Breast Stroke - 10:00 AM to 11:30 AM

Men’s 200m Individual Medley - 10:00 AM to 11:30 AM

Women’s 200m Individual Medley - 10:00 AM to 11:30 AM

Men’s 100m Back Stroke - 10:00 AM to 11:30 AM

Women’s 100m Back Stroke - 10:00 AM to 11:30 AM

Men’s 50m Butterfly - 10:00 AM to 11:30 AM

Women’s 50m Butterfly - 10:00 AM to 11:30 AM

Men’s 4x100m Freestyle Relay - 10:00 AM to 11:30 AM

Women’s 4x100m Freestyle Relay - 10:00 AM to 11:30 AM

Diving

Wednesday, February 7

Men’s High Board - 10:00 AM to 11:30 AM

Women’s High Board - 10:00 AM to 11:30 AM

Thursday, February 8

Men’s 3m Spring Board - 10:00 AM to 11:30 AM

Women’s 3m Spring Board - 10:00 AM to 11:30 AM

Thursday, February 9

Men’s 1m Spring Board - 10:00 AM to 11:30 AM

Women’s 1m Spring Board - 10:00 AM to 11:30 AM

Water Polo

Men’s/Women’s - 12:00 PM to 3:30 PM

BIMSTEC Aquatics Championships 2024: Live-streaming details

The BIMSTEC Aquatics Championships 2024 will be live-streamed on the Prasar Bharati Sports YouTube channel.