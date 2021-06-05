Caeleb Dressel: Olympic history, net worth and best races

Caeleb Dressel has been in the limelight recently as the Tokyo Olympics are about to kick off this year. He is one of if not the fastest swimmers when it comes to short sprint events, which is evident from his two Olympic golds and thirteen World Champion titles.

Let's look at the most likely candidate to break Michael Phelps’ Olympic record of 23 gold medals.

Caeleb Dressel’s Olympic History

Caeleb Dressel can swim freestyle, butterfly and breaststroke to the highest of standards. This versatility can help him compete in upto 7 events at the Olympics. He finished 2nd in the 100m freestyle qualifying race for Rio 2016, which ensured a place for him in the relay team as well. At the Rio 2016 Olympics, Caeleb Dressel bagged 2 gold medals in the 4 x 100 freestyle and medley events but missed out on a podium finish in the 100m freestyle.

Since 2016, Caeleb has upped his performance as well as fitness and the results showed. He broke several national records in the NCAA in 2017 and won the “Male NCAA Swimmer of the Year” award 2 times in a row in 2017 and 2018. Continuously performing at the top level since then, Caeleb Dressel is now favorite to win most of his events in the Tokyo Olympics scheduled for this summer.

Caeleb Dressel’s net worth

After signing with Speedo in July 2019, Caeleb Dressel increased his net worth and secured other sponsors such as Toyota, Coca-Cola and Reese’s chocolates, among others.

Now with the Tokyo Olympics around the corner, more proposed sponsorships have been approaching Dressel, so his estimated net worth of $3 million is only increasing.

Caeleb Dressel’s best races

Caeleb Dressel has the fastest start in the world, making him a threat in short sprint events. He has accumulated many astonishing records over the last few years.

He broke the 18-second barrier in the 50 yard Freestyle event in 2018 NCAA Championships with a time of 17.63 seconds, which is still a national record. He also holds the world record in the 50m freestyle (short course) with 20.16 seconds.

Dressel broke the 43-second mark in the 100y Butterfly with a time of 42.80 seconds in the 2017 NCAA Championships. The very next day he broke the 100yd freestyle record by going sub 40 seconds with an impressive time of 39.90 seconds and his reaction to it was pure joy to behold. This breakthrough led to him winning the NCAA Male Swimmer of the Year title twice.

The most memorable races of Dressel’s career were at the 2017 World Championships in Budapest. He had just come back with 2 Olympic gold medals and was determined to keep improving. The 7-day tournament turned out to be a breakout event for Caeleb Dressel as he went home with seven gold medals (tied for record with Michael Phelps).

He managed to break 4 different records and the 100m butterfly final race was hyped as a rematch between Dressel’s old school teammate who was the 2016 Olympic Champion in the event. Caeleb Dressel beat him by more than a second as he was only shy of 0.04 seconds off Michael Phelps’ world record.

