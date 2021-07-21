Caeleb Dressel at Tokyo Olympics: When and where to watch, schedule & medal predictions

Caeleb Dressel will headline the US Swimming team for the Tokyo Olympics. The 24-year-old is a heavy favorite to win multiple gold medals this summer. He will compete in 50m freestyle, 100m freestyle, 100m butterfly and up to four relay events. Caeleb Dressel booked his spot on Team USA in typically dominant fashion.

He broke US Open records in all three individual events at the US Olympic Trials held last month. In the 50m freestyle, he clocked 21.04 at the trials, while in the 100m butterfly event, he touched the wall in 49.87 seconds. In the 100m freestyle, he clocked 47.39.

Caeleb Dressel is the pre-tournament favorite to dominate the pool at the Tokyo Olympics and carry the glorious American legacy forward. This will be his second Games appearance after winning two gold medals in the 4x100m freestyle relay and the 4x100m medley relay at the Rio Olympics.

Caeleb Dressel Medal Predictions

Caeleb Dressel is predicted to win six gold medals at the Tokyo Olympics. The American swimmer has been a dominant force in the 50m freestyle and 100m butterfly. He has been the fastest swimmer in the two events for most of this Olympic cycle.

In the 100m freestyle, on the other hand, Caeleb Dressel will have to push harder to touch the wall first. He will face stiff challenge from Russia’s Kliment Kolesnikov and Romania’s teen sensation David Popovici.

Popovici, 16, is the fastest in 100m freestyle this year, recording a time of 47.30 at the European Junior Swimming Championship in July.

Caeleb Dressel’s events, TV Timings in US, live streaming and schedule

All the Tokyo Olympic events, including Caeleb Dressel’s swimming competitions, will be broadcast on NBC. It is the official broadcaster of the Tokyo Olympics 2020 in the US.

(Note: The timings are in Japan Standard Time, which is 16 hours ahead of Pacific Time)

Men’s 100m Butterfly

Heats – 19:50 JST (July 29)

Semifinals – 10:30 JST (July 30)

Final – 10:30 JST (July 31)

Men’s 100m Freestyle

Heat – 19:02 JST (July 27)

Semifinals – 10:30 JST (July 28)

Final – 11:37 JST (July 29)

Men’s 50m Freestyle

Heat – 19:02 JST (July 30)

Semifinals – 11:11 JST (July 31)

Final – 10:30 JST (Aug 1)

Men’s 4x100 Freestyle Relay

Heat – 21:10 JST (July 25)

Final – 12: 05 JST (July 26)

Men’s 4x100 Medley Relay

Heat – 21:50 JST (July 30)

Final – 11:36 JST (Aug 1)

Mixed 4x100 Medley Relay

Heat – 20:28 JST (July 29)

Final – 11:43 JST (July 31)

