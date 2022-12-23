“I’ve enjoyed the nerdy side of swimming” - Caeleb Dressel on why he started ‘Dressel Dissect’

Caeleb Dressel is a force to be reckoned with in swimming. His burst of speed in the first quarter of the race is blistering, making the 26-year-old swimmer one of the most anticipated athletes in the realm of sports. Dressel is a two-time Olympian who has seen massive success at the Games and the World Championships.

Aside from being a monster in the pool, Caeleb probably enjoys hosting his show 'Dressel Disects' the most. In 2019, the swimmer appeared on Gold Medal Minute(s) presented by SwimOutlet.com. Dressel explained why he started the YouTube series after the host pointed out that it was currently the best swimming show on the internet.

"I have had my YouTube channel since high school, I posted, you know, dumb videos ... so I wanted to do something swim-related. I've always enjoyed the nerdy side of swimming especially regarding stroke technique and how something that works for me might not work for someone else."

Dressel Dissects

Dressel Disects is a series of videos where the Olympian gets into various aspects of the sport and gives his opinion on different races. The series is on his YouTube channel, where Dressel uploads videos regularly.

"I started messing around with my YouTube channel really during the quarantine. I wanted some way to engage with my audience that wasn't just an Instagram post or Twitter"

The quarantine provided people with a lot of time on their hands. Dressel used this time productively and worked on his passion for the sport!

"I was like 'well, let's just dive into some old races, some best times, some bad swims and let's just see what happens'."

Well, what happened is very clear. Dressel quickly gained a massive audience on YouTube, with global audiences tuning in to see what he had to say. Dressel's YouTube channel now hosts 38.2 thousand subscribers. Speaking about Dressel Dissects, he continued:

"It's fun! I enjoy picking apart my races. I realized in the comments section that I'm pretty hard on myself critique wise, but it's been a blast man, watching my progression from the races I've done in high school and seeing the changes I've made,"

Dressel at the Budapest 2022 FINA World Championships: Swimming (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

Dressel has focused many of his videos on breaking down the science behind swimming. He is one of the pioneers to do in the online world. Addressing this, he said:

"It's been really really fun to kind of approach the sport in a more technical manner and engaging with the audience in doing so."

Dressel's career

Dressel made the cut for the 2016 Rio Olympics in the middle of his collegiate career. He took home two Olympic gold medals in the relay, swimming alongside the legendary Michael Phelps.

Dressel and Phelps with the USA relay team at the 2016 Golden Goggle Awards (Photo by Jeff Zelevansky/Getty Images)

In 2017, at his first World Championships, Dressel burst through the scene by winning seven gold medals. He set many new American records during his swim at the World Championships that year. In 2018, he won six gold and two silver medals at the World Championships in Gwangju.

Going into the Tokyo Olympics, he was a clear favorite in the 50 and 100-meter freestyle. He left everyone watching him in awe as he took home five gold medals.

Dressel wins gold at the Tokyo Olympics, 2021 (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

At 26, Dressel is not done yet, and we have a feeling he will win many more championships before he hangs up his boots.

