"Definitely at this point"- Katie Ledecky eyeing another Olympic campaign at Los Angeles 2028

Katie Ledecky is gearing up to appear in her fourth consecutive Olympic event in Paris this year. As per reports, the swimmer has confirmed that she will take part in the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics as well.

The Olympics will be returning to American soil after 26 years. In 2002, the Winter Games were organized in the United States. Since then, the quadrennial showpiece has not returned to the nation.

And if Katie Ledecky competes in the 2028 competition, it will also be her first ever Olympics in front of her home crowd.

Training under coach Anthony Nesty, Ledecky started the 2024 season by standing atop the podium in the women's 1500 m and 400m freestyle in the 2024 Knoxville Pro Series.

She has already sealed her berth for the 2024 US Olympic trials in six events and is eyeing taking the swimming world by storm one more time.

The seven-time Olympic champion won't be done after the French Games, and the 2028 LA games will again see her set the pools ablaze, and she confirmed the aforementioned claims with the NBC Olympics and Paralympics on Friday. She states:

"I definitely at this point am planning on going through (LA) 2028... whether I compete in one event, multiple events, a relay, whatever."

Katie Ledecky and swimming's fans would be thrilled after the news, as she has been a towering figure in women's swimming, with 10 Olympic medals and 21 world championship titles chornicling her excellence on the pool.

A brief look at Katie Ledecky's Olympic career

It was the 2012 London Olympics when the swimming world was left astounded as 15-year-old Katie Ledecky became Olympic champion at a tender age. She secured the top spot on the podium after defeating the then reigning champion Kate Ziegler in the 800-meter freestyle competition.

The Washington, DC-born athlete never looked back after that and became one of the rarest swimmers to have won an Olympic gold in every event from 200 meters to 1500 meters.

By the time Katie Ledecky participated in the 2016 Rio Olympics, she already had several accolades under her belt.

The swimmer concluded the event with gold medals in the 800-meter freestyle, 400-meter freestyle, 4 x 200-meter freestyle relay, 200-meter freestyle, and a silver in the 4 x 100-meter freestyle relay. She also clocked new records in the 400m and 800m disciplines.

During the 2020 Tolko Olympics, Ledecky secured two golds in the 800m freestyle and 1500m freestyle and two silvers in the 400m freestyle and 4 x 200m freestyle relay. With this, she also became the most decorated female swimmer ever.