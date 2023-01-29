Did Michael Phelps quit competitive swimming early compared to his rivals?

Michael Phelps is the greatest Olympian of all time, with 23 Olympic gold medals. He is also widely regarded as the best swimmer the world has ever seen, thanks to the world records and titles he claimed throughout his career. The former American swimmer, who torpedoed his way through the pool and beat every other swimmer in his time, retired at the age of 31 in 2016.

In 2000, when Phelps made his Olympic debut, the average age of a male swimmer was 21.1, and through 2012, this increased to 26. However, throughout swimming, the retirement age for male athletes is usually in the mid to late 20s. Considering this, Phelps did not retire earlier than some of his rivals.

Michael Phelps accepts the Impact Award during the 2016 Golden Goggle Awards at the Marriott Marquis Hotel on November 21, 2016, in New York City. (Photo by Jeff Zelevansky/Getty Images)

Phelps' rivals and their retirement

Competing in the sport for more than a decade, Phelps had his fair share of adversaries in the pool. Here, we look at some of his rivals and when they retired.

Ian Crocker of the United States of America congratulates Michael Phelps of the United States of America on winning the Men's 100m Butterfly Final during the XII FINA World Championships at the Rod Laver Arena on March 31, 2007, in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)

Ian Crocker

Crocker was one of Phelps' first-ever rivals as he broke a young Phelps' record in the 100-meter butterfly that he held on to for just one day in 2003. The rivalry inspired the making of Unfiltered, a documentary that dove deep into the pair's relationship. Crocker, after a successful career that saw him win three Olympic gold medals, retired in 2008 at the age of 26.

Australia's Ian Thorpe is congratulated by his rival Michael Phelps from the USA (L) after winning gold in the Men's 200-meter freestyle final at the Olympic Aquatic Centre in Olympic Games in Athens, Greece, Monday, August 16, 2004. (Photo by Phil Walter/Getty Images)

Ian Thorpe

Thorpe is arguably the most-successful Australian swimmer of all time. He made a name for himself by becoming the youngest-ever world champion at the 1998 Perth World Championships. His rivalry with Michael Phelps birthed a race at the Olympics in 2004 that was later dubbed 'Race of the Century.' He was one of Phelps' most fierce rivals. Thorpe retired once at the age of 24 and again after a brief stint in 2012 at the age of 31.

Milorad Cavic of Serbia looks on ahead of the Mens 100m Butterfly Final on Day 7 of the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Aquatics Centre on August 3, 2012, in London, England. (Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images)

Milorad Cavic

Cavic was a fierce rival of Phelps'. Their duel in the 100 butterfly at the 2008 Beijing Olympics will forever be remembered. Cavic beat Phelps in the heats and the semi-finals of the event but lost to the Flying Fish in the final by a hundredth of a second. He retired in 2012 at the age of 28.

Ryan Lochte speaks during a press conference during Day Six of the 2021 U.S. Olympic Team Swimming Trials at CHI Health Center on June 18, 2021, in Omaha, Nebraska. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

Ryan Lochte

Voted as Phelps' greatest rival in SwimSwam's 2022 poll, Lochte stands as one of the only swimmers from Phelps' past who is still going strong. He is the exception to the rule and is still swimming at age 38.

Poll : 0 votes