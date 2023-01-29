Did Michael Phelps quit competitive swimming early compared to his rivals?

Michael Phelps is the greatest Olympian of all time, with 23 Olympic gold medals. He is also widely regarded as the best swimmer the world has ever seen, thanks to the world records and titles he claimed throughout his career. The former American swimmer, who torpedoed his way through the pool and beat every other swimmer in his time, retired at the age of 31 in 2016.
In 2000, when Phelps made his Olympic debut, the average age of a male swimmer was 21.1, and through 2012, this increased to 26. However, throughout swimming, the retirement age for male athletes is usually in the mid to late 20s. Considering this, Phelps did not retire earlier than some of his rivals.
Phelps' rivals and their retirement
Competing in the sport for more than a decade, Phelps had his fair share of adversaries in the pool. Here, we look at some of his rivals and when they retired.
Ian Crocker
Crocker was one of Phelps' first-ever rivals as he broke a young Phelps' record in the 100-meter butterfly that he held on to for just one day in 2003. The rivalry inspired the making of Unfiltered, a documentary that dove deep into the pair's relationship. Crocker, after a successful career that saw him win three Olympic gold medals, retired in 2008 at the age of 26.
Ian Thorpe
Thorpe is arguably the most-successful Australian swimmer of all time. He made a name for himself by becoming the youngest-ever world champion at the 1998 Perth World Championships. His rivalry with Michael Phelps birthed a race at the Olympics in 2004 that was later dubbed 'Race of the Century.' He was one of Phelps' most fierce rivals. Thorpe retired once at the age of 24 and again after a brief stint in 2012 at the age of 31.
Milorad Cavic
Cavic was a fierce rival of Phelps'. Their duel in the 100 butterfly at the 2008 Beijing Olympics will forever be remembered. Cavic beat Phelps in the heats and the semi-finals of the event but lost to the Flying Fish in the final by a hundredth of a second. He retired in 2012 at the age of 28.
Ryan Lochte
Voted as Phelps' greatest rival in SwimSwam's 2022 poll, Lochte stands as one of the only swimmers from Phelps' past who is still going strong. He is the exception to the rule and is still swimming at age 38.