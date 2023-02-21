“Didn’t follow the plan” – When a young Katie Ledecky shared an interesting story while thanking her fans 

Seven-time Olympic gold medalist Katie Ledecky is not a new name in the sport of swimming. Her achievements make her one of the greatest to ever jump into the pool.

In a YouTube video uploaded by 'MyMCMedia' in 2012, Ledecky was seen sharing a story at an event, while thanking her fans after the London Olympics. She talked about a 76-year coach from the Olympic team and said,

"When I got out of my race, I went over to thank him. And the first thing he said to me was, 'Hey, you didn't follow the plan,' Because he totally wasn't expecting me to go out that fast, and I don't think I was either. And... but then he said, 'Well, I guess it's ok.'"

Katie Ledecky thanked her fans after the 2012 London Olympics

Just after Ledecky returned from the 2012 London Olympics, she went to an event in Bethesda, her hometown. There she thanked all her teachers, coaches, and fans.

"I [was] so blessed to be a part of the 2012 US Olympic swim team. It was just a really close-knit group. And I said the time of my life, and I can't thank you all enough for your support. We could really, we could really hear your cheering in London. And... and you guys are the best... thank you."

At the 2012 London Olympics, Katie Ledecky won a gold medal in the 800-meter freestyle. She defeated Mireia Belmonte García of Spain to finish first.

Katie Ledecky's life and career

Born on March 17, 1997, Ledecky was raised in the suburbs of Bethesda, Maryland.

After incredible debut in London Olympics, Ledecky competed in her first World Championships the very next year. In the event, she secured four gold medals.

In 2014, she competed in the Pan Pacific Championships. She won five gold medals and became the first woman to win over four medals in the tournament.

Later in 2015, she competed in her second World Championships. She put on a marvelous outing with five gold medals. She was also named the 'female swimmer' of the event.

Katie Ledecky went on to compete in her second consecutive Olympic event in Rio in 2016. In this edition, she collected five medals, including four golds and a silver. After this event, she started to be considered one of the best female swimmers in the world.

In 2017, at her third consecutive World Championships, Ledecky put on another amazing show. She ended her campaign with five golds and one silver medal.

The very next year, i.e., 2018 marked Ledecky's second Pan Pacific Championships where she managed to secure three golds, a silver, and a bronze.

Later in 2019, she was out at her fourth World Championships. Before withdrawing from the competition due to illness, Ledecky won two silvers and a gold, which also fetched her a fourth consecutive World Championships title.

Post-COVID, Katie Ledecky participated in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, her third Olympic event. She managed to secure a tally of four medals, including two golds and two silvers.

2022 turned out to be yet another amazing year for Ledecky. She won four medals, including two golds and as many silvers at her fourth World Championships. She was also named the Best Female Olympian of the year at the ESPY Awards.

