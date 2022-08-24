Do Michael Phelps and Bob Bowman live near each other? 

Michael Phelps is undoubtedly history's most successful Olympic swimmer, having won a total of 28 medals, including 23 gold - the highest by any athlete. He dominated the quadrennial event from the 2004 Athens Olympics to the 2016 Rio Olympics, after which he announced his retirement. Throughout his career, he broke several swimming records and earned many accolades, which is why he is considered to be one of the greatest athletes of all time.

In every athlete's journey, a coach plays a very important role in defining the athlete's performance. Likewise, Bob Bowman has played a crucial role in Michael Phelps' success. Bowman has coached Phelps since he was 11 years old. Being a father figure to Phelps at a very young age, when the boy's parents separated, he molded the American swimmer into the greatest of all time. Bowman is currently the head coach of the Arizona State Sun Devils swimming and diving team.

Where do Bob Bowman and Michael Phelps live?

Following his appearance at the 2016 Rio Olympics, Michael Phelps retired from the sport for the final time. He then purchased a $2.53 million mansion in Paradise Valley, Arizona, where he settled permanently post his retirement along with his wife and three sons. Although he purchased it in 2016, he only moved there in 2018.

The house is in proximity to the Arizona State Sun Devils swim team. Phelps also volunteers alongside Bowman as an assistant coach.

In an interview with SwimSwam, the coach said that he and Phelps live about two miles away from each other and meet each other daily.

“Every day after practice, I head over there and play with the kids for an hour and a half or so. Then we have dinner together and maybe take a walk as a family. It’s actually really nice.”

This is quite different from the past athlete-coach relationship they had when they met each other only during their practice sessions.

When asked about the potential of Michael Phelps' kids in competitive swimming, the coach said:

"I kind of have 100 percent decided that I could never coach his kids. Boomer (the eldest son) can do butterfly, I can tell you that. He does it better than freestyle."

In an interview, Phelps, who considers Bowman his father, also talked about the equation between the veteran coach and his family.

Phelps said:

“He is somebody that comes to the house every day and is grandpa to the boys. He is coaching here at ASU and he’s in the pool with the boys when the weather is right. This is grandpa.”

Michael Phelps has been a part of philanthropic causes ever since gaining extensive wealth. In 2008, he started the Michael Phelps Foundation using his $1 million bonus from Speedo. The foundation focuses on promoting swimming and healthy living.

In 2017, he joined the board of Medibio, a company focused on the diagnosis of mental health disorders.

In 2018, the former Olympian revealed that he struggled with ADHD and depression. He confessed to considering suicide after the 2012 London Olympics and now works as a mental health advocate.

