Does Katie Ledecky have siblings? What do they do?

Katie Ledecky is an American swimming superstar who is considered by many to be the greatest female swimmer of all time. She has punctuated her career with a hoard of Olympic and World Championships gold medals.

Ledecky comes from a very well-known family. Although the spotlight usually only shines on her, a man is always seen in the stands, celebrating her victories; she is not an only child!

Katie Ledecky's older brother Michael

Michael Ledecky is the older brother of the American swimmer. He was born in 1994, making him three years older than the 25-year-old Katie.

Michale Ledecky (R) looks on as his sister Katie discusses her future at Nat'l Press Club (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

Michael resides in New York City and is the founder of Clay Path Partners, a firm that focuses on the establishment and development of businesses. He currently serves as the Managing Partner in the organization.

He is also serving as a member on the advisory board of OxiWear, as their Sports Tech Advisor. OxiWear deals with the production and sales of their wearable SPO2 monitor.

Before the founding of his firm, Michael worked at an education-technology company called Everfi, where he played a pivotal role in their growth. He served as their business development leader.

During his tenure, he managed to close massive deals with many renowned companies around the world and set up deals with the National Hockey League and Major League Baseball.

Katie Ledecky looks up to her brother

Michael attended Harvard, where he completed an undergraduate program. He swam competitively throughout high school and is credited by his sister as the inspiration that kick-started her career. In an interview with Bill Littlefield of WBUR, she said:

"I just always enjoyed swimming with him and I think that’s how I really found my love of the sport. I think if I didn’t have my brother swimming with me, I don’t know if I would have loved it as much as I did and still do."

Katie Ledecky swims at the FINA Swimming World Cup 2022 (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

The rest of Ledecky's family

The three-time Olympian comes from a family of swimmers just like the legendary Michael Phelps. Her mother, Mary Gen Hagan, swam for the University of New Mexico's swim team as a freestyler, where she also managed to qualify for the nationals!

Ledecky's father, David, is also a Harvard graduate and works as an attorney in Washington DC.

Her uncle Jon Ledecky is a very well-known businessman who is the co-owner of the NHL team, the New York Islanders, and the AHL team Bridgeport Islanders.

New York Islanders owner Jon Ledecky at the Memorial Service For Al Arbour (Photo by Andy Marlin/Getty Images)

Katie Ledecky's career so far

Katie Ledecky has quickly become the most-accomplished female swimmer of all time, after her Olympic debut at the 2012 London Olympics. As a 15-year-old in London, she left everyone in attendance absolutely stunned with her victory in the 800-meter swim.

She has since won six other golds and three silvers as an Olympian, and stands as the most successful female swimmer at the World Championships with 19 titles.

With the 2024 Paris Olympics fast approaching, Ledecky seems to be ready, locked and loaded!

