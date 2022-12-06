Katie Ledecky is currently one of the best active swimmers at present. She has won ten Olympic medals across three editions of the Olympic games. Katie has been in great form this year, and as a result, she won four gold medals at the 2022 World Aquatics Championships in Budapest.

On November 21, 2022, Katie won the Female Athlete of the Year award at the 2022 Golden Goggle Awards. This was Katie's eighth female athlete of the year award at the Golden Goggle Awards.

She has already won seven female Athlete of the Year awards at the Golden Goggle Awards before this year's title. The Washington-born swimmer won the title in 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018, and 2021. But does Katie Ledecky have more USA Swimming Athlete of the year awards than Michael Phelps?

Yes, Katie Ledecky has more USA Swimming Athlete of the year awards than Michael Phelps. She has won the award eight times, whereas Michael Phelps has won it only seven times.

Katie Ledecky at the 2022 Golden Goggle Awards

Michael Phelps won the Male Athlete of the Year in 2004, 2007, 2008, 2012, 2014, 2015, and 2016. Despite Phelps being the greatest swimmer of all time, Katie has dominated Phelps regarding the number of USA Swimming Athlete of the Year awards.

Other awards won by Katie Ledecky at the Golden Goggle Awards

The Golden Goggle Awards, presented by the USA Swimming Foundation, have several awards under different categories. For female swimmers, the awards available are the Female Athlete of the Year Award and the Female Race of the Year award.

These awards are for individual performance. Katie Ledecky won the Female Race of the Year award in 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015, and 2022. She won the 2012 Female Race of the Year award for her gold medal-winning performance in the finals of the 800-meter freestyle at the 2012 London Olympics.

Katie Ledecky won the 2013 Female Race of the Year award for her performance in the 1500-meter freestyle at the 2013 World Championships. She won the same award in 2014 for her performance in the 1500-meter freestyle at the 2014 Pan Pacific Championships.

The Washington-born swimmer won the 2015 award for her performance in the finals of the 200-meter freestyle at the 2015 World Championships. Katie Ledecky won the 2022 Female Race of the Year award for her performance in the 800-meter freestyle at the 2022 World Championships in Budapest.

Leah Smith, Claire Weinstein, Bella Sims, and Katie Ledecky at the 2022 Golden Goggle Awards

Apart from the Female Athlete of the Year and the Female Race of the Year awards, Katie Ledecky won the 2012 Breakout Performer of the Year award during the 2012 Golden Goggle Awards. She also won the Relay Performance of the Year award and her teammates in 2014, 2015, and 2022.

Awards won by Michael Phelps at the Golden Goggle awards

Michael Phelps won the Male Athlete of the Year honors in 2004, 2007, 2008, 2012, 2014, 2015, ad 2016. The Olympian has also won the male race of the year six times.

He won the awards in 2004, 2006, 2007, 2008, 2009, and 2016. Phelps clinched the 2004 Male Race of the Year award for his performance in the 100-meter butterfly event at the 2004 Olympic games.

The Baltimore Bullet won the same award for four consecutive years from 2006 to 2009 for his performance in the 200-meter IM at the 2006 Pan Pacific Championships, 200-meter butterfly at the 2007 World Championships, 100-meter butterfly at the 2008 Olympic Games, and the 100-meter butterfly at the 2009 World Championships.

Michael Phelps at the 2016 Golden Goggle Awards

During his final year as a competitive swimmer in 2016, Phelps won the Male Race of the Year award for his performance in the 200-meter butterfly event at the 2016 Olympic Games. During the Golden Goggle Awards, he was awarded the 'Impact Award' in 2016. This was introduced as a lifetime achievement award during the award ceremony.

Michael Phelps, along with his teammates, won the Relay Performance of the Year award in 2006, 2007, 2008, 2009, and 2016.

