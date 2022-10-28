Does Michael Phelps' son Boomer swim?

Michael Phelps is the most successful swimmer the world has witnessed. However, he confessed in an interview with the Olympic Channel that he would not pressurizes his kids to pursue a career in swimming. On the other hand, his son Boomer has an interest in swimming.

Michael's eldest son is following in his father's footsteps. He is turning into a "pool rat," and his Instagram has creatively documented his journey.

Boomer grew intrigued to learn more about adventurous sports and often accompanied his father to the pool. Michael, too, has been enjoying his son's company. In his interview with the Olympic Channel, Phelps said:

"It's fun for a dad watching Boomer really relax in the water but also be able to kick."

However, there is no pressure from his side. Phelps, the 23-time gold medalist, insists that he and his wife, Nicole, give full freedom to their kids to decide their future.

The only thing that matters the most is his kid's smile. Boomer is truly a water baby, and so is his younger sibling Beckett. However, Beckett is not as big a fan as Boomer. But they both love water.

Even though Phelps mentioned that he didn't want his baby to be a swimmer, he wished they would make careers in sports. Michael Phelps would love to see his sons on the golf course, even if that sounds like being a greedy dad.

Michael Phelps revealed the secret behind his son's name, Boomer

Michael Phelps is a family man. He was blessed with three beautiful kids. At the peak of his career, Michael welcomed his eldest son, Boomer, on May 5, 2016. His kids are the most important part of his life, and their unique names often became the talk of the town. He had a secret behind naming his baby Boomer.

Michael Phelps and Boomer

It's just that Michael wanted to name his son something cooler and unique, so he decided to name him Boomer. However, his real name is Boomer Robert Phelps. The reason behind his middle name was actually Michael's way of honoring his coach, Bob Bowman, and he also paid tribute to his grandmother Roberta.

His other two sons' names are pretty normal. Michael, who welcomed his second baby on February 12, 2018, named him Beckett Richard Phelps and his youngest son Maverick Nicolas Phelps. Maverick was born on September 9, 2019.

All three siblings share a strong bond and are very active on social media. Boomer, whose account posts about his swimming on social media, has garnered around 558K followers while Beckett has around 59.5 K followers on Instagram. They are very popular among their followers, who love their cute pictures.

Michael Phelps, who has had the most decorated career, is enjoying retirement with his boys. He is the coolest dad and supports his kids to fulfill their dreams.

Phelps is an inspiration to millions. His eight medal wins in a single event have been phenomenal. Even before his retirement, Phelps participated in two more Olympics. He holds a world record in the 400 meters individual medley. Michael's medal tally counts at 82 in international events.

