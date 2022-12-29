Has Michael Phelps written a book?

Michael Phelps is undoubtedly the best Olympian to ever compete. Although he competes in a sport where very talented athletes may win gold medals over a variety of lengths and strokes, his accomplishments nevertheless far exceed those of any other competitor.

Multiple world records were set by Michael Phelps. He frequently set new world records and then broke them in subsequent competitions. He has a total of 28 medals; his 23 gold medals are more than double the amount of his closest competitors, and other swimmers haven't racked up absurdly high totals either.

However, Phelps does not just have numbers in swimming but also in authoring books. He has written several books throughout his career. Some of these are:

No Limits: The Will to Succeed

Beneath the Surface

How to train with a T.Rex and win 8 gold medals

Details about the books by Michael Phelps

Out of several books authored by Michael Phelps, some of them turned out to be best sellers.

Michael Phelps wrote this autobiography together with Alan Abrahamson. The swimming champion wrote the book as a result of his success in the Beijing Olympics. It tells the story of his victory and how he rose above the working class. It also discusses the techniques he used, from preparation to execution, to achieve success.

The entire globe has followed Phelps' growth for a number of years. He became well-known as he transitioned from being a teenage star in Sydney to a legitimate phenomenon in Athens. He currently has a record number of gold medals from the Beijing Olympics, making him a living legend.

In this book, he discusses how he puts his medals out of his thoughts and concentrates on the competition. He makes an effort to be reliable, psychologically prepared, passionate about winning, and determined. He is an avid athlete.

With this freshly revised version of Michael Phelps' autobiography, Beneath the Surface, readers get an insight into the mind of a champion who is regarded as the most decorated Olympian of all time.

Phelps discusses his battle with attention deficit disorder, the anguish of his parents' divorce, and the difficulties that come with being forced into the spotlight in this unvarnished memoir. Phelps surpassed Leonidas of Rhodes, the greatest athlete in ancient Greece, with 13 victories in 2016, as he completed his journey from the youngest man to establish a world swimming record. Readers around the world will be able to relive all the heart-stopping glory.

Phelps gained worldwide fame after winning a record-breaking eight gold medals in swimming at the 2008 Summer Olympics in Beijing. Phelps breaks down the staggering numbers of his years of training into languages that young children can grasp in this graphic book.

