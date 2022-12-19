“His kick is absolutely insane” – Michael Phelps on his son Boomer’s swimming skills

Phelps is the only name that is globally associated with the Olympics for almost two decades. As the most-successful Olympian and swimmer of all time, Phelps has etched his name into the history books and remains one of the most iconic athletes the world has ever seen. The former swimmer has won everything there is to win in the sport and now focuses on his family and, of course, golf!

Speaking of family, Phelps' little six-year-old man Boomer has apparently taken after his father in his love for swimming. According to his father, the boy is coming into his own and has always had a very mean kick! Speaking to Access Live's Natalie Morales and Kit Hoover in 2018, the legendary swimmer had this to say about his then two-year old son's kick while reviewing footage of him and his son swimming together:

"Booms is like my little man right now. He always wants to be in the pool, he wants to be playing with the ball or riding around in a car ... I mean, as you see there, his kick is absolutely insane ... we will have to wait and see."

Little Boomer cheers his father on at the Rio Olympics, 2016 (Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images)

Phelps' interview

The interviewers then noticed from the video footage that little Boomer is actively learning from his father's actions. In the clip, Boomer can be seen doing the trademark Michael Phelps arm swing that he used to do before his swims. In response to the interviewer's prompt, Phelps replied:

"So, actually, we haven't got the video, but there is an updated video where he [Boomer] actually does it ... where he locks his hands behind his back like I do. So he's basically got it down to a T. So he got the shoulder flexibility like Dad does, so we'll see."

The arm swing is popularly known as an integral part of Phelps' pre-swim ritual that helps him loosen up his muscles and get the required range of motion required for the swim.

Phelps warms up for the Mens 100m Butterfly Finals 2004 (Photo by Sean Garnsworthy/Getty Images)

The interviewer then asks him if Boomer does the butterfly too. Phelps' response revealed more about Boomer's potential!

"He does that in the pool, I'm not kidding you! The other day we are out there and he has his whole swimmers on and he started doing the butterfly motion ... and then he pointed back and forth and told me to start swimming. So he gets it ..."

Phelps at the Santa Clara International Grand Prix 2011 (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

The world of swimming is filled with talented athletes, but one would be lying if they said the sport does not miss the phenomenal Michael Phelps. Apparently, little Boomer is probably next in line to ask Phelps 'The Question'!

"I would say its probably a matter of time before he asks me 'Dad, when are you gonna swim again and compete again?'. So I am preparing myself for that question."

The interviewer then asked the same question rhetorically, suggesting that Tokyo is 'right around the corner'. Phelps gave a very definitive answer.

"No more, no more. I'm done, yeah, I'm done. I get in [the pool] for like peace of mind more than anything else ... Almost like an escape. I'll get in and swim like a mile or two max, once or twice, maybe three times a week, but other than that, I'm really not in the pool that often."

Even after his retirement, the name Michael Phelps remains at the tip of everyone's tongue. Such is his legacy.

