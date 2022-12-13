How many Olympic medals does Ryan Lochte have?

American professional swimmer Ryan Lochte has won 12 Olympic medals. After Natalie Coughlin, Dara Torres, and Jenny Thompson, he is the second-most decorated swimmer in Olympic history in terms of overall medals, trailing only behind Michael Phelps. Lochte is tied for second place among all Olympic swimmers in men's swimming history with seven individual Olympic medals.

He now owns the 200-meter individual medley world record (long and short course). Additionally, he holds the world record for American teams' 4100-meter freestyle (mixed) and 4200-meter freestyle (long course) relays.

Ryan Lochte at the Olympics

Between Michael Phelps and Caeleb Dressel, there was a US swimmer who dominated the world with his swimming skills—Ryan Lochte. In his Olympic career, he has won 12 medals overall, of which six are gold, three are silver, and three are bronze.

2004 Olympics, Athens

Men 200m Indiv Medley Finals

Ryan Lochte first came to the notice of the world at the 2004 Olympic Games in Athens. There, he won a gold medal as part of a 4x200-meter freestyle relay team. Later in the 200-meter individual medley, he lost to fellow American Michael Phelps, securing a Silver medal.

2008 Olympics, Bejing

The Today Show Gallery Of Champions

Ryan Lochte won the 200-meter backstroke gold medal at the 2008 Summer Olympics in Beijing, establishing a new world record of 1 minute, 53.94 seconds. He also competed on the four-person 200-meter freestyle relay team that won a gold medal. His other medals in Beijing came in the form of bronzes in the 200- and 400-meter individual medleys.

2012 Summer Olympics, London

Olympics Day 6 - Swimming

One of the favorites heading into the 2012 London Olympics, Lochte got things going with a commanding victory in the 400-meter individual medley. Though he finished second to Phelps in the 200-meter individual medley and took home bronze in the 200-meter backstroke, he appeared to struggle in other competitions. Lochte took home gold in the 4 x 200-meter freestyle relay and silver in the 4 x 100-meter freestyle relay in team competitions.

2016 Rio Olympics

Swimming - Olympics: Day 4

As a member of the 4 x 200-meter freestyle relay team at the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro, he captured his sixth Olympic gold medal overall. After Ryan Lochte falsely claimed to have been robbed at gunpoint in Rio de Janeiro at the 2016 Summer Olympics, USA Swimming and the United States Olympic Committee suspended him.

Ryan Lochte and his life outside the pool

American Swimmer Ryan Lochte was one of the sport's most successful Olympians. On August 3, 1984, he was born in Rochester, New York. He finished behind teammate Michael Phelps as the second-most decorated male swimmer in Olympic history with his 12 medals, six of which are gold.

During the 2016 Summer Olympics, the accomplished swimmer revealed his relationship with model and Playboy Playmate Kayla Rae Reid. In October 2016, the two announced their engagement, and they wed in January 2018. On June 8, 2017, their son Caiden Zane was born.

Six-time gold medalist Ryan Lochte has participated in four Olympics. Out of that, he has put 6 medals for auction. A Breitling watch with black diamonds and an Olympic ring made of 14-karat white gold, both of which Lochte purchased for himself at the 2012 London Games, were also put up for sale.

