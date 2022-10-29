How many world records does Katie Ledecky still have?

While Katie Ledecky's friends were enjoying their summer vacation, she set world records. The American star has been blessed with the most decorated career for a female swimmer. Whether at the Olympics or world championships, there is no match for her.

Pulling off a surprise by claiming a gold medal at the 2012 London Olympics, Ledecky made it to the headlines when she was just 15. Hungry for more, the journey to excellence continued as she claimed five gold medals at the 2015 World Championships.

It's correct to say that she is a ruthless warrior who enjoys dominating the pool with speed, stamina, and caliber.

Katie Ledecky, the world's most-established female swimmer, holds the world record in women's 800 and 1500-meter freestyle (long course). Moreover, she is a former world record holder in the 400-meter freestyle also.

Ledecky is one of the greatest athletes the world of modern sports has seen. She also holds the record for the fastest-ever time in women's 500 yards freestyle events and 1000 and 1650-yard events.

The 25-year-old has broken 14 world records. She became the youngest Olympic 800m freestyle gold medalist (female) after winning a gold medal at the age of 15 years and 139 days.

She also holds a Guinness Book world record: Most medals won at the FINA Swimming World Championships (female). Ledecky won 22 medals, leaving behind Natalie Coughlin, who won 19.

Katie Ledecky's early life and professional career

Katie Ledecky is the daughter of Mary and David Ledecky. It was March 17, 1997, when the legendary player was born. Even though she was born in Washington DC, the swimming prodigy moved to a suburb of Bethesda, Maryland, when she was very young.

Ledecky was inspired by her brother and mother and decided to pursue a career in swimming. Her mother, Mary, swam for the University of New Mexico.

Ledecky twice set national high school, American, and US Open records in freestyle swimming during high school.

Her astonishing performance at the London Olympics gave new wings to her career. While going to Rio, fans expected medals from her, and Katie, being Katie, didn't disappoint.

Following incredibly tough competition from Sarah Sjostrom, Ledecky stood proudly at the podium, singing her national anthem four times in a row. She bagged four gold medals, one silver, and two bronzes at the 2016 Rio Olympics.

Katie Ledecky also set two world records at the event, emerging as the most decorated female athlete in the history of swimming. Ledecky has won 42 medals in international tournaments, including the Summer Olympics, Pan Pacific Championships, and World Championships.

Her success earned her the title of Sportsperson of the Year in 2017, Associate Female Athlete of the Year in 2017, United States Olympic Committee Female Athlete of the year in 2013, and ESPY Best Female Athlete in 2022.

Earlier this year, she won four events at Budapest's 2022 World Aquatic Championships. With her victory, she set the record for the world's first swimmer (male or female) to win five consecutive world championships (individual events).

