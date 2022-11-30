How rich is Katie Ledecky? Career earnings and net worth in 2022 explored

Katie Ledecky is, without a doubt, the most decorated female swimmer of all time. As of 2022, she is the proud owner of six individual Olympic gold medals and 14 world championships golds. She achieved the title as the most successful female swimmer at just the age of 25. It is likely that we are yet to see the best of Katie Ledecky.

Ledecky at the FINA Swimming World Cup 2022 (Image via Getty)

Athletes are well known to be some of the most financially successful individuals in the world. Most sports fans are usually well aware of the financial figures surrounding famous soccer, NBA, and NFL athletes, such as Cristiano Ronaldo, Messi, LeBron James, and Tom Brady. The financial statuses of many of these stars are well documented. However, athletes participating in sports such as Katie's are yet to be looked at through the financial lens.

Ledecky's earnings and net worth

The American swimmer kickstarted her international career at the age of 15 at the 2012 London Olympics. Her net worth, estimated by Celebrity Net Worth, is said to be approximately $5 million.

In her time as an NCAA student-athlete, Katie wasn't able to accept any income from endorsements or competitions in the form of prize money, in accordance with NCAA rules and regulations for amateur athletes. According to Business Insider, she attended Stanford University in 2016, where she swam for the school's team and rejected approximately $5 million in endorsement deals.

Ledecky turned professional in 2018 and made her first big money move by signing a $7 million deal with TYR, a famous swimwear company. She then signed for Adidas for the release of the 'Katie Ledecky x Adidas UltraBoost' 1.0 and 2.0, bagging what is considered to be a heavy deal in the process. In 2021, she signed deals with Panasonic and Visa as well, but the amounts remain undisclosed.

Ledecky at the Phillips 66 National Championships, 2022 (Image via Getty)

She is said to earn $100,000 annually as a salary from her swimming career alone, and $125,000 as prize money from the Olympic medals, with each win coming at a different price.

Katie appeared on SportsPro's annual list of the most marketable athletes this year alongside some seriously wealthy professionals, such as Cristiano Ronaldo, Serena Williams, and Lewis Hamilton. She is listed in the 21st position, ahead of many remarkable veterans. The signs that make an extremely wealthy athlete are certainly here.

Olympic Swimmer Katie Ledecky rings New York Stock Exchange Closing Bell, 2022 (Image via Getty)

All the fame, money, and recognition have not come easy for the 25-year-old swimmer. She works very hard on her skills, getting into the pool around 10 times a week, going to the gym regularly for strength training, and living on a strict diet.

With a wall full of trophies and a neck full of medals, Katie, in her relatively young career, has gone on to break 14 separate world records. It is very clear that she is a force to be reckoned with in the world of swimming. Her future looks very bright as she continues to dominate the sport.

