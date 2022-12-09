How tall is Caeleb Dressel compared to other swimmers?

At the Tokyo Olympics, Caeleb Dressel emerged as one of the best swimmers in the USA. The 25-year-old, competing in the quadrennial tournament for the second time, instantly gained popularity by winning an incredible five gold medals in the capital of Japan.

His accomplishments in Tokyo also brought him a number of admirers who praised his extraordinary level of fitness. Fans often wonder what his height is and what benefits he gets from it.

Caeleb Dressel is around 1.91 meters (6'2") tall, and he uses his massive physique to swim extremely quickly. Despite the fact that swimmers work on their technique to perform at their best, height is a big advantage for a pro. Their advantage in forcing their way through the water thanks to longer limbs, legs, and torso also helps them move more quickly within swimming pools.

Other Swimmers who are tall like Caeleb Dressel

1) Michael Gross

Michael Gross of West Germany was the tallest swimmer to ever win an Olympic medal until the 1990s. He was referred to as "The Albatross" because of his staggering seven-foot (2.13 m) broad arm reach. If we compare him to Caeleb Dressel, he is almost 8 inches taller than him.

2) Gustavo Borges and Matt Grevers

Standing six inches taller than Caeleb Dressel, next on the list are, Brazilian Gustavo Borges and American Matt Grevers, both standing at 2.03 cm (6 ft 8 in). Between 1992 and 2004, Borges earned four medals in the freestyle competition, while backstroker Grevers won six medals between 2008 and 2012, including gold in the Olympics.

Along with two other swimmers, Borges was a member of the highest Olympic swimming podium in history. The medalists in the men's 100m freestyle at the 1992 Olympics were Frances Stephan Caron (2.00 m), Russian Alexander Popov (2.00 m), and Brazilian Borges (2.03 m). Their aggregate height was 2.01 m.

3) Bengt and Bjorn Zigarsky

The two swimmers who are perhaps the tallest to win Olympic medals are Bengt and Bjorn Zigarsky. They are German swimmers who competed in the 1996 German 4100 freestyle team and won bronze. They are almost seven inches taller than Caeleb Dressel. Bengt measured 204 cm (6 ft 9 in)—even taller than Bjorn was: 208 cm (6 ft 10 in).

What is the advantage of being tall in swimming?

When examining the benefits tall swimmers possess, two key factors should be considered. The first is in relation to how long they are from head to toe. The second is that taller individuals often have hands and feet that are bigger and longer. When all of these factors come into play, a taller swimmer may travel through the water more quickly than a shorter swimmer when all other factors are equal.

Michael Phelps is the result of combining these two physical characteristics. Phelps was 1.93 meters tall, and his wingspan was 2.01 meters. This enabled him to outperform other swimmers in the water.

This suggests that if the two swimmers had comparable technique, effort, and resolve, the taller swimmer would win the race. There have been several instances of tall swimmers winning Olympic competitions. Swimming aids the development of every muscle in the human body, while not making you taller.

However, Caeleb Dressel won those five gold medals thanks to his exceptional strength and skill as well as his physically fit body. Short swimmers, however, cannot be tossed beneath the cover. Katie Ledecky (1.83m) was beaten by Ariarne Titmus (1.77m) in the Tokyo Olympics 2020. That outcome is one to keep in mind.

