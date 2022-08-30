"I literally thought that I was going to die" - When Michael Phelps opened up about his struggles during the COVID-19 pandemic

Michael Phelps is the most decorated athlete in the history of the event with 28 medals, including 23 gold medals. Despite hanging up the boots in 2016, Phelps’ accolades continue to inspire many to pursue swimming.

The legendary swimmer is also a vocal advocate for mental health. Phelps has opened up about his struggles with depression and ADHD in the past.

The Baltimore native has revealed that he has lived through some scary experiences in the past. According to Phelps, the COVID-induced lockdown was a situation that he struggled to cope with.

The 23-time Olympic swimming champion has stated that the pandemic was a 'challenge he never expected'. Furthermore, by sharing his experience with COVID, Phelps said that he thought he was 'going to die due to the virus.

Speaking to CNN’s Christiane Amanpour about the pandemic and its impact on his mental health, Michael Phelps said:

“We all need to be on the same page if we’re going to get through [COVID] together. I hope that we can agree on something and make it through [the pandemic] without losing more lives… I had COVID and it was terrible. I literally thought that I was going to die for 36 hours.”

In a different interview with ESPN’s Jeremy Schaap, Michael Phelps also stated that the pandemic period was the 'most overwhelmed' he has ever felt. The swimmer also added that his wife, Nicole, and their children helped him to deal with his mental health problems during that time.

Michael Phelps said:

“All the uncertainty. Being cooped up in a house. And the questions. So many questions. When is it going to end? What will life look like when this is over? Am I doing everything I can to be safe? Is my family safe? It drives me insane. I’m used to traveling, competing, meeting people. This is just craziness. My emotions are all over the place. I’m always on edge. I’m always defensive… This is the most overwhelmed I’ve ever felt in my life.”

Michael Phelps’ illustrious career

The American name is synonymous with swimming as he is considered one of the most legendary athletes in the sport.

Michael Phelps made his American swimming Olympic team debut at the 2000 Sydney Olympics at the age of 15. Four years later, Phelps made heads turn as he won gold medals across six competitions.

The athlete had become a fan favorite at the age of 19. He went on to put forth stellar performances in the following Olympics events.

Phelps announced his retirement from competitive swimming in 2012. The athlete, who grabbed four gold medals at the London Olympics, revealed that he was finding it 'difficult' to recover after the races.

However, Phelps later took a U-turn and returned to the sport at the 2016 Rio Olympics. The swimmer added five gold medals to his name in the competition.

Following the Rio Olympics, he once again announced his retirement from the sport. Since then, Phelps has been active as a golfer and continues to be an advocate for the importance of the mental health of athletes.

