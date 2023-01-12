“I’m so passionate about education” – Katie Ledecky on the ‘importance of technology’ in sports

Ledecky is America's most successful female swimmer of all time, with seven Olympic gold medals and 19 World Championship titles. The 25-year-old swimmer has been vocal about a series of issues concerning athletes' mental health, often citing its importance in various interviews and campaigning for better access to support.

In 2021, Ledecky hosted, in conjunction with Panasonic, the Dive Into STEM Education Powered by Panasonic educational program. In this online workshop with Japanese students, she addressed the importance of technology and how it is associated with education.

"It’s a building block for life. Science, technology, engineering, maths - those are the most crucial as so many jobs are reliant on those skills. That’s why I’m so passionate about education."

Ledecky herself graduated with a degree in Psychology from Stanford University, a field that has greatly benefitted from technological progress. The science behind sports is heavily researched and again, technology is at the forefront of advancement. Reiterating this point, she said:

"That technology helps our sports, and helps us move through the water. We use statistics to gain an edge, which is often the difference between gold, silver, and bronze."

Ledecky on 'satisfaction'

The swimming star has become an inspirational figure for children around the world, not just as a product of her winning multiple titles, but through her advocacy for the things that she believes in.

Gold medalist Katie Ledecky reacts after competing in the Women's 800m Freestyle Final at Tokyo Aquatics Centre

Heading into the Tokyo Olympics, she had made it very clear that winning was not her only goal; the ultimate goal was enjoyment. Speaking to the children, she said:

"Victory isn’t the only goal, satisfaction in your work is. So I try to enjoy every day in training and all the work it takes before the race. It’s important to remember that whatever it is you’re passionate about, continue to have a smile and enjoy the process of trying to be a better person than you were a day before."

Katie Ledecky swims in the Women's LC 200-meter freestyle final at 2022 Phillips 66 National Championships

Ledecky on the benefits of sport

Sports can teach a person a lot of things about themselves and aid in the improvement of one's character. Apart from keeping a person in shape, it creates a healthy yet competitive environment where people are required to build meaningful relationships. Ledecky, speaking to the children, had this to say regarding the importance of sports:

"I hope that the athletes have inspired people around the world to be leaders and pursue their passions, and achieve the best results they can in whatever it is they are passionate about. Sports have the power to cheer people up and increase our happiness levels."

Ledecky is a veteran of the sport and we cannot wait to see what the future holds for her heading into Paris!

