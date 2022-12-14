“I am personally opposed to the position” - Ian Thorpe criticizes FINA’s transgender ban

Ian Thorpe has said he is against the FINA’s transgender ban. Commenting on the governing body’s recent decision to ban transgender women from elite female competitions, the Australian swimming legend said that he “personally opposed to the position.”

Thorpe was speaking in an interview with The Guardian in November, when he said that the decision was wrong. The five-time Olympic champion dubbed the ban a “temporary solution” and said that it didn’t resolve the pending issue.

The swimmer went on to state that it had a negative impact on the trans community. Stating that the community has some of the most marginalized and disadvantaged people in the USA, Thorpe called for a more informed decision on the matter.

Speaking about FINA’s transgender ban, Ian Thorpe said:

“This is a very complicated issue — I can’t deny that — and I am personally opposed to the position FINA has taken on this… I am for fairness in sport, but I’m also for equality in sport. And in this instance, they’ve actually got it wrong.”

Ian Thorpe’s comments on the decision comes after FINA’s annual congress in June placed a ban on trans women competing in female events. Barring the athletes, the water sports authority said that it will create an “open” category for trans women who transitioned.

While the decision made by FINA was ruled discriminatory by trans community advocacy groups, several others came forward to applaud the same. Unlike Thorpe, Olympic gold medalists like Summer Sanders and Cate Campbell lauded the ban.

Ian Thorpe strongly criticizes FINA's ban on transgender athletes

Ian Thorpe became the highest-profile swimmer to publicly oppose FINA’s decision. While the swimmer agreed on the “physiological differences” between swimmers, he also stated that the governing body must do a deeper study on the subject.

Ian Thorpe, who has openly advocated for the LGBTQ+ and other marginalized groups, explained:

“When you run the numbers, someone who’s gone through the tough process and been able to transition to the sex that they determine for themselves is highly unlikely to ever be able to win an Olympic gold medal. When it comes to the elite level, there needs to be a sensible conversation which includes endocrinologists, psychologists, physiologists – everyone that actually may have an opinion in this space.”

He added:

“If someone is complaining about someone who is trans when they happen to be 10 years of age, it is bizarre… I can almost promise you that child will not be competing at an adult stage.”

SBS News @SBSNews LGTBIQ+ advocates, including Ian Thorpe and a teacher who says she was fired for being gay, have slammed the religious discrimination bill amid fears for trans students. LGTBIQ+ advocates, including Ian Thorpe and a teacher who says she was fired for being gay, have slammed the religious discrimination bill amid fears for trans students. https://t.co/ziyHNwzYti

FINA's ban comes amid Lia Thomas controversy

FINA’s decision comes after recent controversy surrounding University of Pennsylvania swimmer Lia Thomas. Earlier this year, Thomas became the first openly transgender swimmer to win a major US college title when she won the 500-yard freestyle event at the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) Division One national championship.

Karleigh Chardonnay Webb @ChardonnayM From here forward, I shall refer to FINA's new ban on transgender women participating in the sport they sanction as the "Lia Thomas Rule"



This is was direct reaction to her intent to pursue elite competition and this was their way of saying, "Trans need not apply" From here forward, I shall refer to FINA's new ban on transgender women participating in the sport they sanction as the "Lia Thomas Rule"This is was direct reaction to her intent to pursue elite competition and this was their way of saying, "Trans need not apply"

The 23-year-old athlete’s transition to the women’s competitions was highly controversial. Thomas made the switch after competing for three years in the men’s league. The athlete was reportedly eyeing a spot for the 2024 Paris Olympics when FINA announced their decision to ban trans athletes. The governing body said that the athletes would have a separate competition category.

Poll : 0 votes