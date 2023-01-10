“I train with the guys” - Katie Ledecky opens up on training at the University of Florida

Katie Ledecky, the seven-time Olympic gold medalist, is considered one of the most decorated American female athletes. She is also the first American female swimmer to take home a medal in three straight Olympics in an individual event.

Speaking to SwimSwam about a year ago, Katie Ledecky was asked whether she trains mostly with the boys, and she replied,

"I train with the guys, but it is a combined program. So a lot of our practices are combined with the women's team as well. So the practices that are separate I swim with the men, but then we're combined about 70 percent of the practices."

Katie Ledecky talks about training at University of Florida

Just after the Tokyo Olympics, the Legendary swimmer shifted from the University of Standford to the University of Florida to train with coach Anthony Nesty.

In an interview, Katie Ledecky was asked about which award she was excited about, and she said,

"Honestly all of them. It's... It's fun just to be here and to celebrate this olympic team. It was a really special team to be a part of. Especially after the year delayed and we didn't have a formal golden goggles last year. We had a virtual one.

"So it's fun to finally be in this place together and to celebrate the olympic team. I think there's a lot to celebrate and happy that we're able to do that this year."

Katie Ledecky at the Budapest 2022 FINA World Championships: Swimming - Day 7

Later on, Ledecky was asked if she was having a good time training at the University of Florida in Gainesville. She talked about her new teammates, new neighborhood and how grateful she is to coach Anthony Nesty.

"I'm loving Gainesville. It'spretty close to Miami here, and I came from Greensboro the U.S. open meet, and I was really happy with how I got my season started there. And took a lot of things away from that, that we can apply back into training.

"But yeah, I'm really enjoying Gainesville so far. Really grateful to coach Nesty and the Florida team and my new neighbors, my new teammates, everyone that's been super welcoming and feel like I'm in a really great place."

In the end, Katie Ledecky was also asked if the practice of coach Nesty is different from Coach Meehan. Ladecky replied stating that it took her a few weeks to get accustomed to the practice and she is having a good time.

"The practices are a little different, I'm still getting adjusted to them. But, I think every team has a different kind of weekly cycle and different practices, different days. So just kind of the order of the practices is different and kind of the yardage and just getting accustomed to the flow of a week.

"So, some... some slight differences, but I feel like after the first week or two I really started to get the hang of things and find my way around the lanes."

Ledecky at the 2022 Toyota U.S. Open - Greensboro

Since Katie Ledecky switched to the University of Florida, she has had a great time in the pool. She won a total of four golds at the 2022 World Championships. Later at the FINA Swimming World Cup, she swam 1500-meter on the short course and broke the record of German swimmer Sarah Köhle by clocking 15:08.24.

