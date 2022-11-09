“I try to think of myself more as a human” – When Michael Phelps opened up on being an activist, more than just a ‘swimmer’

Michael Phelps is the most successful Olympian in history with 28 medals, including 23 golds. The swimmer hung up his boots in 2016 and has been busy as a mental health activist ever since.

Phelps has opened up about his internal struggles in the past. The swimmer once said that he wished to be more “human” while sharing why he turned to mental health advocacy after retiring from competitive swimming.

Despite being new to the role of athletic activism, Phelps had a clear vision. The legendary swimmer was speaking in an interview with Time when he revealed that he was no longer ready to put ‘swimming’ over ‘helping others’.

The American sporting hero, who applauds other athletes for using their positions to advocate for issues, said that he was at ‘peace’ while helping others.

Michael Phelps was speaking ahead of the Tokyo Olympics in 2020 and said that he didn’t have any plans to return to the sport. The former Olympian added that he only did laps in the pool as an escape since retiring.

“It’s the only time it’s peaceful, quiet, and I can escape in my own head and let go of whatever I need to let go of… I always thought of myself as a swimmer and that’s it. Now I try to think of myself more as a human. And that’s a good way to live.”

During the interview, Michael Phelps also explained the importance of social activism. The man who won an unprecedented eight golds at the Beijing Olympics said that he felt the need to help and make the world better for others.

The swimming great also added that he didn’t expect the reception he received from fans for his new role.

“For me, to be able to have that power, to have people listen to you and to open up and speak about things that are important to me, whether that is mental health or saving water; that’s amazing. I never thought people would sit and listen to me, or care about what I was saying.

"It’s pretty incredible to have that voice and be able to spread my message as loud as I can to get people to really open up, understand what is actually going on and what we are doing to the world we live in, no matter what it is.”

Michael Phelps would rather ‘save a life’ than race for a gold medal

This isn’t the only time when Michael Phelps said that he would give up his accolades for activism. During an interview with AFP at the Demain le Sport Convention in Paris, the American superstar opened up on his newly-set goals.

The 'Baltimore Bullet' said that he would rather take the chance to “save a life than win another medal.”

The former Olympic champion, who was fresh to his post-retirement life at the time, said that he had no complaints about working for other athletes.

“I’d rather have the opportunity to save a life than win another gold medal because this is way more important. We have lost way too many Olympic athletes to suicide. I don’t want to lose any more of my Olympic family members.”

WHOOP @whoop good days



Hear more from #UnlockYourself MoregooddaysHear more from @MichaelPhelps about how therapy, journaling, and being his authentic self have all become important parts of his #mentalhealth toolkit: bit.ly/3P2OFNz More 👏 good 👏 days 👏Hear more from @MichaelPhelps about how therapy, journaling, and being his authentic self have all become important parts of his #mentalhealth toolkit: bit.ly/3P2OFNz #UnlockYourself https://t.co/GMYZ48ELCK

Phelps further explained that it wasn’t always his goal. He said that he was hungry to win during his pro days. However, the suicidal tendencies he had in the past changed his mind to help others.

With mental health becoming a more discussed topic in the field of sports, icons like Michael Phelps lending their voice to the issue adds weight to the matter.

