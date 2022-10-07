"I've always jammed their words right down" - Michael Phelps on dealing with those who doubt him [THROWBACK]

Michael Phelps has won a record 66 gold medals while representing the US in swimming across various championships and the Olympics. He is considered the most successful swimmer in the history of swimming.

He has always surpassed the expectations set by his rivals and fans. In a discussion at THINK 18 in 2018, Michael Phelps was asked what would be the best way to use the feeling of being the underdog. Phelps responded that people have always doubted him, and their doubts have fueled him throughout his career.

"It always fueled me, I mean people who doubt. People have always doubted me in my career and I've always jammed their words right down their throat every time. Honestly, there's nothing more rewarding than doing that. I can't tell you enough."

Australian swimmer Ian Thorpe once claimed it was not possible to win eight Olympic gold medals. Phelps highlighted those words and posted them on the back of his own locker for inspiration.

"Ian Thorpe is an Australian swimmer and going into 2008, he publicly stated that there's no way it's possible to win eight Olympic gold medals. I highlighted that comment and I posted it in the back of my locker. So every day when I went into practice and I saw that comment, I was like alright, dude, well here you go."

Phelps recalled that Thorpe had also said no swimmer above the age of 30 would win an individual gold medal at the Olympics. However, he broke that record by winning the gold medal at the 200 meter butterfly and 200 meter medley event at the 2016 Olympics. During this victory, Michael was 31 years old.

Phelps also mentioned how the French team was confident about winning the Men's 4 x 100-meter freestyle relay during the 2008 Olympics. But Team USA won the gold medal with a world record.

When it comes to his doubters, the swimming legend insists that he doesn't pay much attention to them. He replies to their doubts with his performance in the swimming arena.

"You know, like if somebody doubts me, like go ahead. Honestly, let them talk that way to me. But I'll let you, I'll show you what's gonna happen. I mean that's, for me, like I've always been that kind of person. I've always let my actions do all of the talking."

Michael Phelps talks about writing up goal sheets to achieve his objectives

Further into the discussion, Phelps spoke about using goal sheets. The GOAT swimmer said he started writing goal sheets with his coach Bob Bowman at the age of 11. These sheets covered both short-term and long-term goals.

Michael used to stick the goal sheets in his closet or near his bed so he could look at them everyday. The champion swimmer explained how the goal sheets allowed him to plan his path.

"Our motto basically turned into dream-plan-reach. Come with a dream that we want to accomplish, figure out how we gonna get there. Plan it out and reach for it."

He would also go to practice even when he was not feeling completely fine. If he was able to get 20 percent usefulness from his workout instead of not working out at all, he considered that as a betterment. The Baltimore Bullet's devotion to his craft helped him accomplish his goals.

