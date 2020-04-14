India's Tokyo Olympics hopeful, Likith SP trains in irrigation tank during quarantine period

Likith is keeping fit and in shape by swimming in an irrigation tank at a farm in Adyanadka in Karnataka.

The 21-year-old clinched three gold medals in the breaststroke event at the 2019 South Asian Games.

Likith SP

Close to 50 kilometres from Mangalore, just at the Karnataka-Kerala border is a 100-acre farm that goes by the name of 'Varanashi Organic Farms'. All year-round, the farm-cum-activity centre is thronged by adventure lovers for the sheer number of water sports and high thrill activities that gives them a perfect getaway from the tensions posed by city life.

For budding swimmers from Karnataka, the centre in Adyanadka, which is owned by renowned coach, Partha Varanashi also manifests into a training centre with a plethora of activities to do such as slacklining, water lining, skateboarding etc.

In these times of the lockdown enforced in India, India's No. 1 breaststroke swimmer, SP Likith is making the most of his time in the plot and is training in the farm's irrigation tank to keep in touch with the sport.

Having blazed through the breaststroke events to clinch a hat-trick of gold medals at the 2019 South Asian Games, Likith is stopping at nothing to bring more laurels for the country.

In an exclusive chat with Sportskeeda, Likith speaks about life at the farm, how he's training for the Tokyo Olympics next year and more.

"I came here back in February, and I've been training here since then. I practice my swimming in the irrigation tank apart from which I also do some skateboarding, slacklining etc.," said Likith.

Likith, who did his primary schooling from Sri Kumaran Children's Home (SKCH) in Bengaluru is a tad different from other youngsters, having steered away from mainstream sports such as cricket and football.

The focus was always on strengthening particular skillsets to aid him while swimming, and that's how he took to the idea of playing multiple sports and becoming a poly-sport athlete.

"My coach suggested I take up poly-sport to benefit my swimming. I do all these adventure sports to gain master control over body. If I have more control over my body, I can easily change my technique and that will give me an advantage over other swimmers," he added.

Likith (R) pictured with his coach, Partha

The 21-year-old swimmer is one of the 15 swimmers across all age groups who are training in the farm, and despite the lockdown period putting down many restrictions, Likith sees quite a few positives coming out of this forced quarantine period.

For a youngster who's grown up amidst the multiple traffic jams and fast-paced days in Bengaluru, the lengthy switch to the calmness of the farm is more than just a nice change. For Likith, surrounded by nature and different types of animals is also helping him sharpen his senses.

"You learn to live with nature, you become more aware of surroundings. We are easily able to spot snakes, scorpions and we are able to be a lot more careful. Being in nature heightens senses, and it's a great value add," the youngster said.

The athlete squad during a training session on the farm

Despite the easy access to technology and social media in the farm, Likith emphasis on how the presence of learned individuals such as a Neurologist, a strength and conditioning (SNC) coach is helping the 15-member gang keep away from over usage of the technology.

"The best part is we interact with a lot of people. We have 25 people in this 100-acre farm, including a Neurologist from Miami who's good at Kundalini Yoga. We have an S&C coach, he talks about general fitness. We come together and share our experiences, it's a tight schedule but fun," added the swimmer.

Likith (R) is pictured teaching the youngsters

As one of the senior members among the athletes, Likith also spends some time teaching the youngsters certain skills while learning from others as well. And, despite the lack of reach to big malls or fancy general stores, Likith sheds light on how the group is involved in plantation activities and supply runs to remain contented.

"We don't get too much fancy food. We eat Idli, Dosa, rice items. We have a cook and when we are out of supplies, we do supply runs. All of us, including the kids here are doing plantation work, it's basically like we are training for the apocalypse!," said Likith.

As for his immediate targets, the Bengaluru-based swimmer has his eyes set on one target. That target is to qualify for the Tokyo Olympics, and now that he's got a lot more time to train, he's going all-in with his training.

"I am very much training for the Olympics. I am looking forward to qualifying for the Olympics next year," he signed off.