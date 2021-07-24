Sajan Prakash, Srihari Nataraj, Maana Patel swimming at Tokyo Olympics preview (25th July): When and where to watch, event details, LIVE streaming

Sajan Prakash, Srihari Nataraj and Maana Patel are ready to make headlines in their respective events at Tokyo Olympics 2020. All swimming events will take place at Tokyo Aquatics Center in Koto City, Tokyo.

Sajan Prakash secured his Olympic berth by achieving the 'A' qualification mark in the 200m butterfly by clocking 1:56.38 at the Sette Colli Trophy in Rome, Italy. Srihari Nataraj qualified for the 100m backstroke with a time of 53.77s in the same event. Sajan will also feature in the 100m butterfly at the Tokyo Olympics.

Maana Patel booked her Tokyo Olympic berth in the women's 100m backstroke through the Universality quota. Thus, she became the first Indian female swimmer to qualify for the Summer Games since 2004.

Sajan Prakash will appear at his second Summer Games after the 2016 Rio Olympics. In Rio, he finished 28th in the men's 200m butterfly heats. The 27-year-old is the only Indian swimmer to qualify for two consecutive Olympics.

On Day 1 of the swimming event, Srihari Nataraj and Maana Patel will feature in their respective individual heats, while Sajan Prakash's campaign will begin on 26th July. All three Indian swimmers are among the top Indian athletes to watch out for at the Tokyo Olympics 2020.

The Swimming trio of @swim_sajan, @srihari3529, and Maana Patel is excited to represent India at #Tokyo2020 . Let's wish them the best of luck with #Cheer4India pic.twitter.com/YZDyHHTgaD — SAIMedia (@Media_SAI) July 20, 2021

Indian swimming events day 1 schedule and timings (IST) at Tokyo Olympics 2020

Women's 100m Backstroke Heats - 3:30 pm IST onwards

Swimmer in action - Maana Patel

Men's 100m Backstroke Heats - 4:50 pm IST onwards

Swimmer in action - Srihari Nataraj

Indian swimming events live streaming details at Tokyo Olympics 2020

Live action for Indian swimming events at the Tokyo Olympics will be telecast on Sony Sports Network. Viewers can also watch swimming events on Sony Liv. Doordarshan Sports will live telecast the Indian events at the Tokyo Olympics on its terrestrial network and DTH platform.

