Is Michael Phelps close with NFL icon Ray Lewis?

Michael Phelps has had the most successful career as an athlete in history. Over his prestigious career, he not only created records but also formed bonds with various fellow athletes. One of them is NFL icon, Ray Lewis.

Phelps was supported by fellow Baltimore native Lewis thanks to the sportsmanship and brotherly affection that has always existed among sportsmen and players of all stripes.

In 2012, Phelps and Ray Lewis grew closer. Lewis' advice was always heeded by Michael Phelps, and he would do anything to follow it. Phelps views the NFL great as his family. In a Facebook Live post in which he announced his retirement in 2016, Phelps said:

"Ray has become a brother from another mother for me."

Ray Lewis and Michael Phelps

How Michael Phelps and Ray Lewis met

The two athletes met each other when the then15-year-old Phelps visited the Ravens' training facility in Westminster after his first Olympic experience. Despite Lewis' 10-year age difference, the two men claim their friendship started off quite quickly.

They were both proud mama boys and ambassadors for Baltimore, but they also had a more uncommon compulsion in common. That particular characteristic served as a magnet, drawing Phelps and Lewis together.

Lewis assisted Phelps in emerging from the shadows after he was charged with drunk driving in 2014 and had suicidal thoughts before finally enrolling in therapy.

At the 2016 Rio Olympics, a recognizable voice echoed in Michael Phelps' head as he struck the wall during his final round in the 200-meter individual medley.

As he waited in the ready area outside the Rio de Janeiro competition pool, he had a phone conversation with his friend Ray Lewis.

The Checkdown @thecheckdown @raylewis @MichaelPhelps #PFHOF19 One year ago, Michael Phelps got emotional as Ray Lewis brought up their friendship during his Hall of Fame speech One year ago, Michael Phelps got emotional as Ray Lewis brought up their friendship during his Hall of Fame speech ❤️ @raylewis @MichaelPhelps #PFHOF19 https://t.co/dsE1PcjNKV

Who is Ray Lewis?

A former American footballer, Lewis served as the middle linebacker in the NFL for the Baltimore Ravens for his entire 17-year career.

Lewis was born on May 15, 1975, in Bartow, Florida. He was the oldest among his five siblings and was born to his mother when she was merely 16 years old. There is not much information about his father as he was absent throughout his life.

The 47-year-old started his professional football career with the Miami Hurricanes football team. In his sophomore year, he was honored with first-team All-American and All-Big East awards.

In 1995, Ray Lewis was drafted by the Ravens. He posted 78 solo tackles, 365 assists, 41.5 sacks, 20 fumble recoveries and 31 interceptions.

Lewis decided to hang up his boots on January 2, 2013. His last career game came in Super Bowl XLVII, wherein the Ravens defeated the San Francisco 49ers with a score of 34–31.

Michael Phelps's 2016 Rio Olympics performance

The Baltimore Bullet retired from professional swimming in 2012 but later came out of retirement in 2014 to compete in the upcoming Rio Olympics.

Many fans and experts anticipated Phelps's golden run to be over. But he proved everyone wrong with his stellar performances at the 2016 Rio Games. He put a full stop to his tremendous career with a six-medal tally at the Olympics. He secured five gold medals and a silver medal in the event.

