"It's kind of overwhelming" - Katie Ledecky was impressed as a swim fan at the SEC Championships

Katie Ledecky has been one of the best swimmers of the past decade. She made her debut at the 2012 London Olympics and won a gold medal at her very first Olympics. Since then, she has only displayed improvements in her performance, and as a result, has won several medals.

Last year, Ledecky went to the 2022 SEC Championships to watch the event. In a video posted on March 23, 2022, Katie spoke about her experience watching the 2022 SEC Championships as a fan.

"I was kind of, I think, a couple of days trying to just picture what it would be like to be an athlete, you know, at the meet and it's just kind of overwhelming. I was kind of glad, I didn't have to hop in and race. It was just fun to be a spectator at a meet for once."

Ledecky stated that there was a really loud energy on the pool deck. She also said that the swimmers enjoyed this kind of environment.

The American swimmer also stated that there was a huge turnout for the competition in Chicago. Ledecky, who visited a swimming competition as a spectator, has definitely enjoyed her time there, which is clearly evident from her statements.

How has Katie Ledecky performed at the NCAA Championships?

Katie Ledecky represented Stanford University at the 2017 NCAA Championships in Indianapolis. The Washington-born swimmer emerged victorious in three individual events and two team events.

Ledecky claimed victory in the 500-yard freestyle and 1650-yard freestyle with a time of 4:24.06 and 15:07.70. In the 200-yard freestyle, she tied for first place with Louisville's Mallory Comerford with a time of 1:40.36.

In the team event at the 2017 NCAA Championships, Ledecky contributed to her team's victories in the 400-yard freestyle relay and 800-yard freestyle relay events. In the 400-yard freestyle, Katie Ledecky, along with her teammates Simone Manuel, Janet Hu, and Lia Neal, claimed victory by completing the event with a time of 3:07.61. Ledecky's split at the event is 47.59.

In the 800-yard freestyle relay, Team Stanford, consisting of Simone Manuel, Lia Neal, Ella Eastin, and Katie Ledecky emerged victorious with a time of 6:45.91. Ledecky contributed to her team's victory with the fastest split of 1:40.46. Team Stanford scored a total of 526.5 points and won the NCAA title.

Ledecky received the Honda Cup, which is awarded to the nation's top female collegiate athlete. The Olympic gold medal winner was the first freshman in 35 years to receive the Honda Cup.

At the 2018 NCAA Championships in Columbus, Ohio, Ledecky claimed victories in the 500-yard and 1650-yard freestyle. She won both these events with a time of 4:26.57 and 15:07.57.

In the 400-yard individual medley, Ledecky finished second with a time of 3:58.29. Her fellow Stanford swimmer Ella Eastin won the event with a time of 3:54.60.

Katie Ledecky and her teammates Katie Drabot, Ella Eastin, and Brooke Forde helped Stanford clinch victory in the 800-yard freestyle relay with a time of 6:46.93. The Olympic gold medalist contributed to the victory with a split of 1:39.87. Team Stanford won the NCAA title by scoring a massive 593 points.

