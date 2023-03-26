Josh Liendo clocks 40.28 to become the second-fastest 100 yard freestyler in NCAA history

The NCAA competition is all about fascinating victories, teams battling it out till the last day of the competition and swimmers breaking and setting new records in each event. In one such instance, Josh Liendo clocked 40.28 in the 100 yard freestyle event to become the second-fastest 100 yard freestyler in NCAA history.

The 2023 NCAA Division I Men's Swimming and Diving Championships were held at the Jean K. Freeman Aquatic Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota from March 22 to 25. On the final day of the competition on March 25, 2023, the finals of the 100 yard freestyle were held.

One swimmer who was able to grab the spotlight in the 100 yard freestyle finals was Josh Liendo. He clocked a time of 40.28 in the finals of the 100 yard freestyle. Perhaps Josh was saving his greatest ever swim for the finals of the 100 yard freestyle.

This quick finish made Josh the second fastest male swimmer in NCAA history behind record holder and seven-time Olympic gold medallist Caeleb Dressel. Caeleb Dressel has swum the five fastest times in the 100 yard freestyle event in NCAA history between 2016 and 2018. Canada-born Josh was able to dethrone the former number two swimmer in the 100 yard freestyle in NCAA history, Bjorn Seeliger.

Bjorn Seeliger clocked 40.75 in the prelims of the 100 yard freestyle of the 2022 NCAA Division I Men's Swimming and Diving Championships.

Liendo is in his freshman year at the University of Florida.

According to Swimswam, he entered the 2023 NCAA Division I Men's Swimming and Championships with a time of 41.22 which he clocked in February at the 2023 SEC Championships in February.

Jack Alexy, representing the University of California, Berkley, claimed second place by clocking a time of 40.92. Jack Alexy's fellow teammate, Bjorn Seeliger, finished third with a time of 40.93.

Jack and Bjorn won silver and bronze, respectively, for the University of California, but they finished outside the top ten performances in history. Jack Alexy clocked a time of 40.88 in the prelims while Bjorn Seeliger clocked a time of 41.17 in the prelims of the 100 yard freestyle.

Ohio State University's Ruslan Gaziev finished in fourth place with a time of 40.98. Jordan Crooks and Brooks Curry both clocked a time of 41.03 and tied for fifth place. Brooks Curry was the 2022 NCAA Champion in the men's 100 yard freestyle. Van Mathias finished in seventh place with a time of 41.39 followed by Youseff Ramadan in eighth place with a time of 41.61.

All Time Rankings for the Men's 100 yard freestyle in NCAA history

The all-time rankings for the men's 100 yard freestyle in NCAA history, as revealed by Swimswam, are attached below.

Caeleb Dressel – 39.90 (2018) Caeleb Dressel – 40.00 (2017) Josh Liendo – 40.28 (2023) Caeleb Dressel – 40.46 (2016) Caeleb Dressel – 40.48 (2017) Caeleb Dressel – 40.68 (2018) Bjorn Seeliger – 40.75 (2022) Vlad Morozov – 40.76 (2013) Dean Farris – 40.80 (2019) Bowe Becker – 40.83 (2019)

The final results of the 100 yard freestyle event at the 2023 NCAA Division I Men's Swimming and Diving Championships

Final results of the 100 yard freestyle event at the 2023 NCAA Division I Men's Swimming and Diving Championships as posted on swimmeetresults are given below:

Josh Liendo - 40.28 Jack Alexy - 40.92 Bjorn Seeliger - 40.93 Ruslan Gaziev - 40.98 Jordan Crooks and Brooks Curry - 41.03

