“We just have a lot of fun”– When Katie Ledecky explored what training with Caeleb Dressel and Bobby Finke is like

US swimmers and training partners Katie Ledecky, Caeleb Dressel and Bobby Finke all train together at the University of Florida under head coach Anthony Nesty. Ledecky joined the duo after the Tokyo Olympics, shifting base from Stanford University to Florida.

The University of Florida is currently at the center of US swimming with multiple world-class swimmers training in the five-lane pool there. With top stars like the trio above practicing under one roof, some fun situations are bound to happen.

This was seen when the trio got together for an impromptu interview for Swimming World at the US International Team Trials in Greensboro in May this year. When the interviewer asked Ledecky about what she had learned training with Dressel and Finke.

"I mean I think I said it the other day like we just have a lot of fun."

The camaraderie among Katie Ledecky, Caeleb Dressel and Bobby Finke is clearly visible

Initially, Caeleb Dressel and Bobby Finke were doing a joint interview after their races and Katie Ledecky joined a little later. The first question she asked after coming on-screen was,

"They behaving themselves?"

To which the interviewers promptly laughed with, "No". They further added that Dressel said that he had trained in the distance lane and they wanted to know if it was true.

That led to an extremely confusing but funny exchange between the three that silenced even the interviewers. Ledecky remarked at the silence,

"They don't know what to say."

The trio burst into laughter as the interviewer joked that it was "too much."

After discussing how Ledecky's mile went, the interviewer asked her what she had learned training with Dressel and Finke.

"I mean I think I said it the other day like we just have a lot of fun and I mean Bobby (Finke) during taper is hilarious like I think before SCC's after one practice with the gloves."

Bobby Finke piped in saying, "Oh the gloves," as Katie Ledecky continued her answer.

"So we were swimming with like latex gloves for warm up and Bobby spent the whole rest of practice filling up."

Caeleb Dressel also recalled that day and said,

"The guy's team was just throwing things together."

Ledecky said that she told their coach Anthony Nesty that Finke needed to swim a mile.

"And I told (Anthony) Nesty after practice, I was like, Bobby needs to swim the mile right now."

However, Ledecky said that "unfortunately" he didn't get to swim at all.

Sobering up from taking cracks at each other, Katie Ledecky said it was really fun to train with them even if she isn't part of all their "antics."

"Yeah I don't know it's just a great environment. I don't know. I don't participate in all the antics all the time but it's funny to watch and definitely puts a smile on my face. So, it's just a really fun environment."

"Bobby's the slowest swimmer on the team"– jokes Caeleb Dressel

Bobby Finke (Credits: Al Bello/Getty Images)

During the hilarious interview with US swimmers Katie Ledecky, Bobby Finke and Caeleb Dressel, the interviewer asked Ledecky if Finke ever practices.

After a few funny exchanges, Caeleb Dressel piped in with the funniest statement.

"Okay I'm just gonna say Bobby's technically the slowest."

Finke laughed at this, saying that he had been waiting for him to say that. But Dressel had more to say.

"I've been waiting to say and this was the right time. That's a fact. He's the slowest swimmer on the team. He can do it for a long period of time but he is the slowest swimmer."

Finke laughed, saying that Dressel has been telling him that since last year.

Bobby Finke and Caeleb Dressel continued to banter over their timings that ended in Dressel going off-camera and donning the interviewer's hat. He even asked Katie Ledecky if she "came home" faster than Finke in the 800m.

Finke replied saying that he was the one who mentioned it and Katie Ledecky answered, "I did ."

There is indeed absolutely nothing better than three top-tier athletes joking and sharing genuine camaraderie.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Somava