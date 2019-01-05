×
Karnataka edges out Telangana in national volleyball

PTI
NEWS
News
10   //    05 Jan 2019, 19:01 IST

Chennai, Jan 5 (PTI): Karnataka defeated a fighting Telangana 3-2 in a women's Group 'B' match of the 67th Senior Volleyball Championship at the Nehru indoor stadium here Saturday.

Karnataka started strongly and took the first two sets before its opponent launched a fightback. The Telangana women played some enterprising volleyball to win the third and fourth sets.

The decider was a close one with the team going neck to neck before Karnataka clinched it 15-13 to secure a 25-20, 25-12, 16-25, 17-25, 15-13 victory.

In another women's encounter, West Bengal made short work of Haryana, winning 3-0 in Group A.

After taking the first set comfortably, the women from Bengal encountered some resistance in the second before racing home in the third.

In the men's event, Karnataka and Punjab were involved in a contest of fluctuating fortunes, which the former won 3-2 in Group 'A'.

The two teams were locked in a close battle and Punjab gained the edge by taking the first set 25-23 before Karnataka came roaring back to win the next two (25-16, 25-18).

Punjab hit back to level the match at two sets all, setting the stage for an exciting decider.

The decider was a close affair as neither team gave away an inch. In the end, Karnataka won on extra points.

Results: Women: Group 'A': West Bengal beat Haryana 3-0 ((25-17, 25-20, 25-11); Group 'B' Karnataka beat Telangana 3-2 (25-20, 25-12, 16-25, 17-25, 15-13).

Men: Group A: Karnataka beat Punjab 3-2 (23-25, 25-16, 25-18, 17-25, 18-16), Group B: Haryana Beat Andhra Pradesh 3-0 (25-14, 25-20, 25-21)

PTI
NEWS
Press Trust of India (PTI) is a news agency in India
