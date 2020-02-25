Khelo India University Games 2020: Swimming results roundup Day 5

S iva Sridhar (centre), T. Sethumanickavel (left), and Prasad Kandul at the podium (Image credits - Odisha Sports/Twitter)

Day 5 of the inaugural edition of Khelo India University Games marked the penultimate day of the swimming event. There was plenty of drama at the Kalinga Stadium at KIIT University as the finals of four major events - namely Men's 400m Medley, Men's 4x100m, Women's 800m Freestyle, and Women's 200m Butterfly - were contested.

In Men's 400m Medley, Siva Sridhar of Jain University bagged the top honours and clinched the gold medal with a time of 4:47.13. Thirumaran Sethumanickavel of Manonmaniam Sundaranar University finished on a close second position with a timing of 4:52.63. Prasad Kandul Savitribai Phule from Pune University, who clocked 4:58.73, had to settle for the bronze medal.

The gold medal in the Men's 4x100m event was won by the swimmers of the Delhi University Sports Council, Delhi, with a cumulative timing of 4:06.53. Panjab University's boys took home the silver after clocking 4:10.45 while Savitribai Phule Pune University boys settled for bronze with a timing of 4:12.15.

Nikitha SV (centre), Dhruti Muralidhar (left), and Rutuja Talegaonkar (right) pose with their respective medals (Image credits - Odisha Sports/Twitter)

Meanwhile, in Women's 800m Freestyle event, a brilliant effort from Nikitha SV helped her clinch the gold medal. A student representing Jain University in Karnataka, she clocked 9:52.67 to finish at the top of the podium. Her fellow University-mate Muralidhar Dhruti finished with 10:04.52 and won the silver medal. Talegaonkar Rutuja of RTM University, Nagpur settled for the bronze medal with a timing of 10:13.54.

Finally, in the Women's 200m Butterfly event, Kalyani Saxena of Veer Narmada South Gujarat University won the gold medal after clocking 2:31.21. SV Nikitha of Jain University bagged the silver with a timing of 2:34.23 while Damini Gowda of Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences ended up with the bronze medal after clocking 2:35.48.

All in all, it was a highly exciting day at KIUG with some nerve-wracking finishes in the swimming event.

