Khelo India University Games 2020: Swimming results roundup Day 6

The winners of the women's 4x100m freestlye event (Image credits - Khelo India/Twitter)

Day 6 (February 26) of the Khelo India University Games 2020 marked the conclusion of the swimming events, with a host of medals up for grabs.

In Women's 4 x 100m, the Jain University of Karnakata won the gold medal with a cumulative timing of 4:23.58. Delhi University came in at 4:27.54 and won Silver while the University of Mumbai settled for a Bronze with a timing of 4:29.14.

The winners of Women's 200m medley pose with their medals on the podium (Image credits - Khelo India/Twitter)

The spectators at the Kalinga Stadium were in for an absolute treat during the thrilling Women's 200m medley. Savitribai Phule Pune University's Sadhvi Dhuri clocked in at 2:34.50 which secured her the gold. Kalyani Saxena from Veer Narmada South Gujarat University got the Silver medal with a timing of 2:36.36 while Rutuja Talegaonkar of R T M Nagpur University bagged Bronze after clocking in 2:37.70.

Team Panjab University were head and shoulders above the competition in the 👦🏽4X200 freestyle 🏊‍♂️‍ event, bagging a 🥇.

Savitribai Phule Pune University's swimmers continued their good run and clinched 🥈.

🥉was taken by Delhi University Sports Council.#KIUG2020 #KIUGOdisha2020 pic.twitter.com/qZMGYaYATc — Khelo India (@kheloindia) February 26, 2020

The Men's 4x200m also witnessed a lot of drama with Panjab University (cumulative timing 8:16.04) winning the gold medal, Savitribai Phule Pune University (cumulative timing 8:26.72) winning the Silver, and Delhi University (cumulative timing 8:36.64) winning the Bronze.

Damini Gowda from Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences, Karnataka, with her amazing 🏊🏼‍♀ skills , won 🥇 in women's 50m backstroke.

Deepali Attri from @OfficialPU clinched a 🥈, and

Yugandhara Shirke from @unishivaji brought her college a 🥉! #KIUG2020 #KIUGOdisha2020 pic.twitter.com/wRf6iNNN6l — Khelo India (@kheloindia) February 26, 2020

Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences' Damini Gowda won the elusive gold in Women's 50m backstroke with a fantastic timing of 32.95 seconds. Panjab University's Deepali Attri won Silver after clocking 33.28 seconds while Yugandhara Shirke of Shivaji University was milliseconds behind and settled for Bronze with a timing of 33.85 seconds.

Panjab University's Siddhant Sejwal made his University proud by winning the gold medal in Men's 50m Backstroke. He took only 27.43 seconds to cover the 50m distance. Siva Sridhar of Jain University took home the Silver with a timing of 27.96 seconds while Shwejal Mankar of Savitribai Phule Pune University bagged Bronze with a timing of 28.11 seconds.

Advertisement

Mumbai University's swimmers put up a stellar show in Women's 100m breaststroke - taking the 1st and 2nd positions. Jyoti Patil won the gold after clocking 1:18.12 while Aarti Patil bagged the Silver with a timing of 1:19.42. Christ University's Riddhi Bohra clinched the Bronze medal with a timing of 1:20.91.

Ansh Arora was the star of the Men's 100m breaststroke event. The Delhi University athlete clocked 1:06.30 to capture the gold medal. University of Mumbai's Jay Ekbote finished second and settled for Silver with a timing of 1:06.39. Finally, the Bronze went to Suneesh S Suresh of the Physical Education University of Kerala.

Three cheers 👏👏👏 for the 3️⃣ winners of Women's 100m Freestyle Swimming!

Sadhvi Dhuri of Savitribai Phule Pune University won 🥇.

Aarti Patil of University of Mumbai won 🥈.

Rutuja Talegaonkar of RTM Nagpur University won 🥉. #KIUG2020 #KIUGOdisha2020 #KheloIndia pic.twitter.com/93AmG0esYh — Khelo India (@kheloindia) February 26, 2020

The Women's 100m Freestyle also witnessed some fine performances from the young athletes from around the country. Savitribai Phule Pune University's Sadhvi Dhuri laid her hands on the gold medal with a timing of 1:00.97. Aarti Patil (1:03.66) of the University of Mumbai and Rutuja Talegaonkar (1:04.11) of RTM Nagpur University won the Silver and Bronze medals respectively.

Rudransh Mishra took the top spot in the Men's 100m freestyle event. The swimmer from University of Mumbai clocked 53.01 seconds to finish on the top of the podium. Veer Narmada South Gujarat University's Harshal Sarang bagged the Silver medal with a timing of 54.82 seconds.

Siddhanth Sejwal of Panjab University, who was the champion in 50m Backstroke event, finished behind Harshal with a timing of 54.99 seconds to settle for Bronze in the 100m Freestyle event.