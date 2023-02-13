“Legends being legends” – Fans react to Michael Phelps’ celebration after winning the WHOOP's Shot competition at the WM Phoenix Open

Legend Michael Phelps was not just a great swimmer but he's also a great golfer too. He proved that after winning the WHOOP's shot Competition at the WM Phoenix Open.

WHOOP's official Instagram page posted a video of Phelps celebrating after the captivating win. Fans could not hold themselves back from appreciating the GOAT.

One of them wrote:

"Legends being legends"

Via Instagram

There is no denying the Baltimore swimmer's passion for golf. The most accomplished American sportsperson most recently participated in the WM Phoenix Open Pro-Am on February 8. The legendary swimmer won the WHOOP's Shot competition.

Fans did not waste time while commenting on Michael Phelps' energetic celebration.

One of the guys could not believe the score and could not hold himself from commenting on the algorithm,

"Something seriously wrong with the algorithim. Its not scientifically possible to generate a day strain of 20.6 playing golf"

Another said that golfers must wear straps before he starts believing the scores,

"The golfers need to wear the straps on their biceps before I believe these scores."

Of course, Michael Phelps is good and this fan felt that way too,

"To f**king good"

Fans urged Phelps to go for gold and why not, he always goes for the yellow metal and his 23 Olympic gold medals prove that fact,

"GO 4 GOLD!"

Via Instagram

Michael Phelps is a born winner and this fan wrote,

"Once a winner always a winner"

Everyone loves Phelps and so does this fan,

"I love Phelps"

It was absolutely delighted to watch the legend on the golf course and the lovely comments proved it too,

"So cool!!"

"OH HELL YEAH"

Via Instagram

A fan from Egypt wrote that he loved Michael Phelps.

"Captain Michael, I love you so much, I am from Egypt"

WHOOP and Charles Thorpe had a friendly chat in the comments section,

"@charlesthorp So good"

"Epic to see him crush it in person. The warm up won it. 🔥🔥 great work with @thesealfuturefoundation"

Via Instagram

The Olympian with the most medals is Phelps. He is regarded as one of the world's best athletes.

At the Olympics, Phelps collected 28 medals altogether, including 23 golds. The sportsman earned five more gold medals to hon resume at the Rio Summer Olympics before his last sighting.

Unquestionably the best athlete of all time, Michael Phelps has 82 medals from major competitions.

The Waste Management Phoenix Open is a PGA Tour competition where professional golfers compete with famous players. The pros began their tee-offs on February 9 and continue through to the final, which was held on February 12 on Sunday.

2023 WM Phoenix Open Celebrity field

Super Bowl champion Reggie Bush

U.S. Women’s National Team legend Carli Lloyd

Country music star Chris Lane

Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Adam Thielen

Ryan Fitzpatrick, an NFL veteran and native of Arizona, started as quarterback for a league-record nine teams (Rams, Bengals, Bills, Titans, Texans, Jets, Buccaneers, Dolphins, and Commanders)

Country music star Jason Aldean

Major League Baseball MVP Alex Rodríguez

Arizona Cardinals all-time leading receiver Larry Fitzgerald

NFL Hall-of-Famer Jerome Bettis

Recently retired Arizona Cardinal J.J. Watt

Olympian Michael Phelps

NFL all-time leading rusher Emmitt Smith

Albert Pujols, one of only four members of MLB’s 700-home run club

Poll : 0 votes