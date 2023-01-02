"Let trans kids play" - When trans swimmer Iszac Henig protested transphobic bills at Swim Championships

Iszac Henig is a man for change in the sports world. The teenage athlete was named the Outsports Transgender Athlete of the Year for 2022.

The rising American star was aware of the protests and hate he could receive ahead of his NCAA Swimming and Diving Championships held in March 2022. He thus asked a friend to write "Let trans kids play" on his arms.

It all started after the advocacy organization Freedom For All Americans released a statement claiming 25 states in America had proposed a bill prohibiting trans kids from competing in the championships.

It was highly politicized, fueling and highlighting the idea of "promoting fairness in women's sports."

The heated arguments gave rise to many thoughts, building a culture of transphobia. Thus, the young athlete found it important to spread awareness among people and demonstrate that trans athletes can compete in sports too.

During a conversation with Allure, Iszac Henig said:

"It was about getting that message out there as a trans athlete in solidarity for other trans athletes at all levels."

The Yale alum went on to say:

"I knew that there would be a big media presence there, and I also that with Lia Thomas and myself going to the meet, there would be people protesting who want trans athletes un-included from sports. So it felt extra important."

Henig came out as transgender last year but stopped undergoing hormone replacement therapy because he wanted to compete in the Ivy League.

"There's a lot of emotion behind it," Iszac Henig said on writing the message on his arm

Iszac Henig continued his journey to swim for Yale's women's team after he stopped taking hormone pills. In a New York Times column, Iszac wrote:

"I value my contribution to the team and recognize that my boyhood doesn't hinge on whether there's more or less testosterone running through my veins. At least, that's what I'll try to remember when I put on the women's swimsuit for competition and am reminded of a self I no longer feel attached to."

NCAA rules prohibit players from promoting any political agenda, viewpoint, endorsement, or promotional stuff written on their clothes. Iszac Henig thus discovered a creative and innovative way to spread his message.

He penned a text on his arm to be read clearly by the world. Henig said about the text:

"There's a lot of emotion behind it. There's a lot of power, but there’s also a lot of heartache. This is because of every new state bill that I hear about, every story of a trans athlete who doesn’t get to play their sport, and every family who feels threatened for supporting their trans kids. I love that I have the platform to share this message, but it’s heavy."

Iszac Henig's friend and University of Pennsylvania student Lia Thomas became the first transgender athlete to triumph in a D-I title earlier in March. However, she received trolling from people who slammed her, saying she was a cheater.

Iszac finds himself shielded from people's yelling and has been focused on his career.

He is motivated by young trans athletes like Thomas, who continue to wrangle with lawmakers about their identity.

