Michael Phelps pays tribute to his father as he passes away, father-son relationship explored

Michael Phelps recently announced on Instagram that his father Fred Phelps has passed away. On Monday, Michael created a heartfelt post on the death of his father.

He wrote:

"You'll always be my dad. And I'll always be your son...Love you dad and I will miss you rip dad."

The post was accompanied by a series of throwback photos. In the first photo, we see a young Michael Phelps standing alongside his father Fred Phelps, who was wearing a Maryland State Trooper uniform, with a pool in the background.

In the second photo, we can see the ace swimmer holding a baby (probably Maverick Nicolas, Beckett Richard, or Boomer Robert). Fred Phelps is seen happily upon his grandchild being held in Michael's arms.

In the third photo, Fred Phelps is seen holding a baby, likely one of Michael Phelps' children. There is a huge smile on both Fred Phelps and the baby’s face.

Michael Phelps and his father's relationship over the years

Michael and his father share the same name. Fred's full name is Michael Fred Phelps and the ace swimmer's full name is Michael Fred Phelps II. Fred stayed out of the publicity of being Phelps' father for most of his career.

Fred Phelps divorced Debbie Phelps, Michael Phelps' mother, in 1994. Michael was just nine years old at the time of the divorce. His relationship with his father was a complicated one since his parents separated, but it had healed over the years.

According to an article on ESPN, Fred had always closely watched his son's performances in the pool throughout his career even though he was not by his side during his victories. During the 2004 Olympics in Athens, Fred was 30 feet away from Michael and cried when he saw his son win an Olympic gold medal. It was Phelps' first Olympic gold medal.

A young Michael and his father (Image via Michael Phelps/Instagram)

Michael Phelps spoke about his relationship with his father on several occasions. In 2015, in an interview with Sports Illustrated's Tim Layden, the GOAT Olympian said,

"I felt abandoned. I have an amazing mother and two amazing sisters. But I would like to have a father in my life, and I've been carrying that around for 20 years."

Phelps and his father's relationship began healing in 2014, when Michael was arrested for drunk driving and he entered rehab post the arrest. During the pre-Olympics 2016 feature with ESPN, Phelps said

"I've realized that was the best my father could have done. It sucks. But I get it. I understand now. I've learned a lot on the road that I've walked that will make me a better father."

The ace swimmer spoke with PEOPLE Magazine last year about the importance of family time. Phelps said he always wanted to have dinner with his family as a kid, but since his parents were separated, it was not possible. Phelps, now a father of three kids, added:

"I love how we have dinner every night together at the same exact time."

Phelps has often mentioned that his coach Bob Bowman and agent Peter Carlisle became father figures to him throughout his career. Despite Fred Phelps’ relationship with his son being complicated, he was a supportive father to one of the greatest Olympians of all time.

Celebrities pay tribute to Michael Phelps' father

Various friends and colleagues of Michael Phelps wrote supportive messages in the comments section of the legendary swimmer's Instagram post regarding his father's demise.

Lindsey Vonn, a fellow Olympian and former Alpine ski racer, posted:

"Im so sorry for your loss. He will always be there 🙏🏻💔"

Lindsey Vonn's Comment under Phelps' post

Australian musician and swimmer Cody Simpson said:

"Thinking of you man. Sending love. So sorry. ❤️"

Cody Simpson's comment under Phelps' post

Former NBA player Chandler Parsons wrote:

"thinking of u my brotha ❤️"

Chander Parsons comment under Phelps' post

Golfer Tony Finau wrote:

"Condolences bro ❤️🙏🏾"

Tony Finau's comment under Phelps' post

American skateboarder Jagger Jesse Eaton wrote:

"I couldn’t imagine what you’re feelin brotha, I’m so sorry for your loss. Me and my family send our prayers and condolences ❤️🤝"

Jagger Eaton's comment under Phelps' post

Seven-time Olympic gold medalist swimmer Caeleb Dressel's mother wrote:

"Sorry to hear about your dad"

Caeleb Dressel's mother's comment under Phelps' post

Australian swimmer Grant Hackett said:

"Thinking of you and your family brother ❤️🙏"

Grant Hackett's comment under Phelps' post

The reason behind the death of Michael's father is unknown. The cause might be due to old age. Fred was a retired Maryland State Trooper. During his high school and college days, he was a football player. He played for Fairmont State College in West Virginia.

