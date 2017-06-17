Michael Phelps set to race a Great White Shark for 'Shark Week'

The Olympian will be facing the most efficient predator in the marine ecosystem.

Swimming legend Michael Phelps is always up for a challenge

What’s the story?

Swimming legend Michael Phelps is never the one to say no to a challenge. This iconic Olympian is all set to pull his game up a notch higher as he gears up to race against a Great White shark for a television show set to be aired in July as a part of this year’s ‘Shark Week’.

Yes, you heard us right. Phelps new opponent will be ‘the ocean’s most efficient predator’.

“They are one of the fastest and most efficient predators on the planet: Sharks. He is our greatest champion to ever get in the water: Michael Phelps.

“39 world records. 23 Olympic golds. But he has one competition left to win. An event so monumental no one has ever attempted it before,” states the release from Discovery channel along with adding, “the world’s most decorated athlete takes on the ocean’s most efficient predator: Phelps v. Shark – the race is on!”

The context

Phelps, who has 23 Olympic swimming gold medals under his belt, will be stepping out of his retirement post the Rio Olympics in 2016, to take on this assignment.

The heart of the matter

The program is a part of Discovery’s Shark Week, a show that they run annually to give us humans a sneak peek into the marine world.

The 31-year-old American has a top speed of 6 miles per hour while the Great White sharks have a record of an impressive 25 miles per hour in water. That literally means, his capacity is around 17 per cent of the Great White’s capacity.

According to a BBC report, it is still uncertain where the race is going to be held, but it most certainly will not be in an Olympic-size swimming pool.

What’s next?

While Phelps is busy practising for this iconic race, preparing himself with an underwater dive along with some Great White sharks in a shark cage, the much-awaited program is scheduled to air from July 23-30, this upcoming month.

Author’s take

The greatest Olympian swimmer of all times versus one of the most lethal predators on the planet is surely an event to watch out for.