Michael Phelps' wife Nicole shares past pregnancy images with her family on Valentine's Day

Nicole Michele Phelps gave a peek into her family by sharing pregnancy images with husband, champion Olympic swimmer Michael Phelps and their kids. The couple welcomed their fourth baby last month.

Nicole, an American model, posted images on Instagram, showering gratitude on her family:

"Grateful for my forever Valentines"

This drew love-filled comments from fans and followers, with a Zevandzac saying

"The most beautiful pictures!!!"

Others fell in love with the beautiful family.

Another follower, a whitneyflickinger said

"Gorgeous! Love you all"

Phelps, the most decorated Olympian of all time with a total of 28 medals, met his wife Nicole at the 2007 ESPY Awards. They got engaged in 2015 and wed a year later in three separate ceremonies. The couple now have four sons - Boomer, 7, Beckett, 6, Maverick, 4, and a newborn Nico.

The former American swimmer adores his family. He told NBC News in 2020 that

"It's so cool watching them just grow up, because it happened so fast."

Phelps shared that

"Somebody told me to never blink an eye and I don't think where the time has gone. But I'm trying to enjoy every minute as I can, and it's awesome."

Michael Phelps wants to be in the moment with his sons

In an interview with TODAY.com, Phelps said his 2024 resolution as a father is to be there in the moment as much as possible. The record-breaking swimmer shared that he feels like its the best him, his best version.

"I feel like I'm the best me, the best version of myself, when I'm present in the moment...and now having four little homies running around, I want to be as present and as active as I can in their life."

In regards to his struggles with mental health, Phelps said he has opened up and feels better. He highlighted:

"I literally just sat down and somebody asked me a question and that question triggered me. And I just went off - just unloaded absolutely everything."

Phelps, 38, pointed out that more people are coming forth and opening up about their struggles. He said their stories are similar, but different.

"Like Simone (Biles), me, Naomi (Osaka), and Kevin Love, The Rock. We can just talk about these things and share these things, you know, open up and understand it's OK not to be OK."

The former swimmer added that he wants to create a generational shift, where everyone can open up and talk about their struggles.