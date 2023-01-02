“Might need another talk” – Fans react to Michael Phelps’ pep talk to Michigan linebackers ahead of Fiesta Bowl

Michael Phelps has had a phenomenal career in the pool. He managed to secure a whopping total of 82 medals across major international events, out of which 65 were gold.

Phelps recently attended a match between Michigan linebackers and TCU in the Fiesta Bowl. Brad Galli, a sports reporter, shared a video on his Twitter of Phelps giving Michigan a pep talk. As Michigan lost the match, fans took no time to react to the tweet.

"Might need another talk right about now"

Fans react to Michael Phelps' pep talk video

As Brad Galli shared the video on his Twitter handle, fans went crazy right after the devastating loss to the Michigan linebackers. However, there was absolutely no inch of doubt that Michael Phelps wanted to pump up his favorite football team.

Brad Galli shared a video on Twitter of Michael Phelps giving the Michigan linebackers a pregame pep talk.

Fans go crazy if they see their favorite team or player perform badly. They heavily trolled Michael Phelps after the game on this tweet.

"Imagine getting a pep talk from a swimmer with a top knot."

"Imagine getting a pep talk from a swimmer with a top knot."

"How to swim the butterfly fast is probably not that useful"

"How to swim the butterfly fast is probably not that useful"

"I hate when the celebs crash the party, it never ends well. Just as McCouheghy, Drake, Bieber"

"I hate when the celebs crash the party, it never ends well. Just as McCouheghy, Drake, Bieber"

"Did he give them all his weed too? because they have played high all game."

"Did he give them all his weed too? because they have played high all game."

"Damn, they gonna lose in front of the most established Olympic medalist"

"greatest butterfly swimmer I ever saw.. might want to get somebody in there who actually knows something about football next time"

"greatest butterfly swimmer I ever saw.. might want to get somebody in there who actually knows something about football next time"

A wave of 'Didn't Work' was spammed into the comment section as the Michigan linebackers finally lost after their unbeaten streak of wins.

What happened in the match?

In the Fiesta Bowl finals, No. 3 TCU Horned Frogs took on unbeaten Michigan linebackers, the last of which ended up in TCU's path as the biggest upset in College Football Playoff history.

The Horned Frogs were an eight-point underdog at the commencement of the 2022 Fiesta Bowl, but after defeating the previously unbeaten Wolverines, they now have a record of 6-1 in one-score games. This is similar to their ability to make a comeback from several second-half deficits throughout the regular season.

Before that historic third quarter, TCU led by as many as 18 points in the first half and held a 21-6 advantage at the break. In a 15-minute span, Michigan not only entered the end zone for the first time all night but also added two additional touchdowns and a field goal, raising the possibility that the Big Ten champions were mounting one of the greatest comebacks in playoff history. In the end, the Michigan linebackers lost to TCU Horned Frogs by 45-51 points.

