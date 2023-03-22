"10/10 dive" - Katie Ledecky says Taylor Swift is 'definitely a distance swimmer'

Katie Ledecky is on the path to becoming one of the all-time greats in the sport of swimming. She is already halfway there after achieving so many milestones in the past decade. So far, the champion swimmer has won seven gold medals and three silver medals at the Olympics.

Taylor Swift, the American singer and songwriter, is always full of surprises. She never fails to surprise her fans. But one of the things that is so outstanding about Taylor is her innovations on stage during her tours. She is currently on her Eras Tour. The Eras Tour began this weekend at the State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.

Her first performance of the Eras tour was three hours and 13 minutes long. But what caught the attention of not only those who were present at the concert but also the whole world was when Taylor Swift jumped into a square-shaped hole in the stage.

Reacting to the dive by Taylor Swift, Katie Ledecky tweeted a couple of times on her official Instagram account. She wrote,

"10/10 dive but may have gone past 15m underwater"

"Three-hour shows. @taylorswift13 is definitely a distance swimmer."

Katie Ledecky rated Taylor Swift's dive a 10/10. She also claimed that Swift is definitely a distance swimmer. The American singer was wearing a floor-length ruffled dress. Before diving into the square-shaped hole, Swift dropped her guitar. Some exciting scenes followed this move.

The graphics were so fantastic that it depicted Taylor Swift had jumped into the ocean and swam underwater towards the other stage. A few moments later, as Swift reached the stage in question, it was shown that the American singer was hit by a gigantic wave and disappeared. With the assistance of a ladder, she climbed up into a cloud.

One thing is for sure, Taylor's dive and swim has impressed one of the best swimmers to have competed in the sport of swimming.

Fans and Followers react to Katie Ledecky's tweets about Taylor Swift

Numerous fans and followers of Katie Ledecky and Taylor Swift reacted to the champion swimmer's tweets about the singer. Some of the reactions are attached below.

"Katie Taylor Having insane amounts of stamina"

"Being GOATS in their respective field"

"Katie are you a Swiftie!???"

"Excellent breath control for sure. And her dive was pretty good too. Not quite as good as yours. Better than mine."

"I AM LIVING FOR THESE"

" Katie Ledecky🤝Taylor Swift. We're getting all the collabs today."

"this is all my swiftie swimming heart has ever wanted wow"

"You gonna be the one to DQ her, AND tell her coach? Best of luck!!!"

"My swiftie swimmer life is obsessed with this tweet"

"The conditioning, cardio fitness, lung capacity and oxygen efficiency is other worldly here. It must take a lot of training to do what Taylor does in this concert tour and you do everyday when competing. Amazing lungs."

"on a scale from 1-13, how would you rate taylor’s diving form?"

"this katie x taylor crossover us something i never knew i needed"

"Reaction time is iffy, but Taylor knows you don’t need to be the first off the blocks in distance."

"Greatness recognizes greatness"

"Omg my two favorite GOATs in one tweet, I never would’ve made it through my distance events without both of you"

"OH MY GOD MY FAVORITES"

Taylor Swift's next stop on the Eras tour will be the Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevada. She will be performing there on March 24 and 25.

Poll : 0 votes