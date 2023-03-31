16-year-old Summer McIntosh shines again, resets 200m World Junior and Canadian record

Summer McIntosh is not looking to stop her record-breaking spree anytime soon. The 16-year-old Canadian recently broke the 400m freestyle world record. On Thursday night, she almost broke the 200m IM record.

McIntosh clocked 2:06.89, which was merely 0.77 seconds longer than the world record held by Katinka Hosszu (2:06.12 at the 2015 World Championships).

McIntosh broke the world junior and Canadian records earlier this month at the Fort Lauderdale Pro Swim Series, stopping 2:06.89. She outpaced the previous mark of 2:08.08.

She has moved up to fourth place among all-time 200 IM swimmers, trailing only Siobhan O'Connor (2:06.88), Ariana Kukors (2:06.15), and Katinka Hosszu (2:06.12). She is also the quickest competitor in the race since Rio 2016 Olympic competitors Hosszu and O'Connor both ran sub-2:07.

McIntosh separated quicker on all strokes than her previous best, except for the breast (38.63), where she only slowed down by 0.06 seconds. Her greatest gain was a time reduction of more than 0.5 seconds in the backstroke (31.83).

After the COVID-19 epidemic, Summer McIntosh took a two-year break from swimming the 200 IM. She then recorded a 2:12.71 on the Mare Nostrum tour in May 2022. Her career-best time in the race has decreased by almost six seconds over the last 10 months.

Top 5 fastest 200m IM

Katinka Hosszu - 2:06.12 at 2015 World Champs

Ariana Kukors (USA) - 2:06.15 at 2009 World Champs

Siobhan O’Connor (GBR) - 2:06.88 at 2016 Olympics

Summer McIntosh (CAN) - 2:06.89 at 2023 Canadian Trials

Stephanie Rice (AUS) - 2:07.03 at 2009 World Champs

Summer McIntosh broke the 400m freestyle record

The 400m freestyle world mark, which has been held by Ariarne Titmus since the 2023 Canadian swimming trials, was broken by 16-year-old McIntosh. She finished in 3:56.08, 0.32 seconds quicker than Titmus, who finished in 3:56.40.

Ben Titley practiced with McIntosh at the Swimming Canada High-Performance Group before McIntosh joined the Sarasota Sharks in Sarasota, Florida. The switch has definitely paid off for McIntosh.

Top 5 fastest 400m freestyle

Summer McIntosh - 3:56.08 at 2023 Canadian Swimming Trials

Ariarne Titmus - 3:56.40 at 2022 Australian Championships

Katie Ledecky - 3:56.46 at 2016 Rio Olympics

Katie Ledecky - 3:58.37 at 2014 Pan Pacific Championships

Katie Ledecky - 3:58.86 at 2014 USA Championships

Other records held by Summer McIntosh

The Canadian swimming star earlier in March broke the record for the Women's 200m freestyle and 200m fly categories at the 2023 TYR Pro Swim Series in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

She first set the mark in the 200-meter freestyle with a run of 2:05.05.

Later on, Summer McIntosh beat Katie Ledecky in the 200-meter freestyle, ending Ledecky's nine-year winning streak. The Canadian also surpassed the national mark for her homeland after completing it in 1:54.13.

On Saturday, March 4, McIntosh beat the 200m solo medley record with a time of 2:08.08. She earlier set a mark at the Commonwealth Games in 2022 with a run of 2:08:70. At the moment, it also represents a new Canadian record.

