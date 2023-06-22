18th Singapore National Swimming Championships 2023: India wins 3 medals on Day 1

Indian swimmers performed well on day one of the 18th Singapore National Swimming Championships, as they bagged three medals, including a gold medal.

The 18th Singapore National Swimming Championships 2023, which began on June 21, will run up to June 24, 2023, at the OCBC Aquatic Centre. The tournament features more than 750 swimmers from different parts of the world, including representatives from Hong Kong, Papua New Guinea, Malaysia and Thailand.

On Day 1, 11 Indians were in action. Three of them returned with medals. The first Indian swimmer to dominate on Day One was Kushagra Rawat grabbed the gold medal in the 800m Freestyle category. The 23-year-old clocked the finals time of 8:04.69 to clinch the gold medal.

In the same race, India's Advait Page settled for the bronze medal. The 22-year-old clocked 8:18.68. Glen Lim finished second in the race to grab the silver. The 21-year-old reached the finish line with the timing of 8:10.67.

This event will be crucial for all athletes as it's a pathway for the Paris Olympics, 45th SEA AGE 2023, 2023 Asian Age Group, 2023 World Aquatics Junior Swimming Championships, and the 2024 World Aquatics Championship Doha.

India's promising talent Vishal Grewal had a forgettable run in the Championships. The 22-year-old finished with a timing of 51.21 in the 100m Freestyle.

Shirin wins silver in Women's 1500m Freestyle

In the women's category, Shirin starred with silver in the Women's 1500m Freestyle. The 16-year-old clocked 17:54.86. She finished behind the 18-year-old Ashley Lim, who clocked 17:21.56.

In the same race, India's Aasra Sudhir finished 14th. The 15-year-old was impressive for her age as she clocked 19:06.20. The teenager will be in action on Day 2 for 100m Breaststroke.

In the 100m Freestyle, India's Janhvi Chowdhury finished 8th. The teenager clocked 58.79. Xiang Qi Amanda won the gold medal with a timing of 56.38.

Naisha was the youngest Indian swimmer on Day 1. The 13-year-old finished 12th in the Women's 100m Backstroke.

The action continues in Singapore as we gear up for Day 2. On the 2nd day of the competition, several Indians will have a shot at the medal. Notably, Aasra Sudhir and Aneesh S Gowda, who had a tough Day one will look to finish on top in the Day two of the event.

