2021 US Olympic Swimming Trials Wave 2 Results: Katie Ledecky, Michael Andrew & Torri Huske qualify

The second day of the 2021 US Olympic Swimming Trials Wave 2 saw the big names in action, with the likes of Katie Ledecky, Michael Andrew and young Torri Huske securing Tokyo Olympics qualification.

Day 2 featured three event finals, women’s 100m Butterfly, men’s 100m Breaststroke, and women’s 400m Freestyle, while the likes of Caeleb Dressel, Kieran Smith and Lilly King were also in action at other preliminary and semi-final events.

Day 2 final results

The second night of finals from Wave 2 of the 2021 US Swimming Trials in Omaha featured seven major events, including three finals for Tokyo Olympic qualification.

The women’s 100m Butterfly event was the first of the lot where 18-year-old Torri Huske proved her pre-tournament hype was perfectly valid with a win and an American record. The product of Arlington Aquatics took an early lead in the first 50m and was well clear of second-placed Claire Curzan by the end of the first lap of the Swimming Trials final.

Huske's outstanding performance in the tournament was the the third-fastest time (55:66) in history with only Sarah Sjostrom (55.48) and China’s Zhang Yufei (55.62) ahead of her. The US Swimmer will go up against both these athletes at the Tokyo Olympics making the 100m Butterly an event to watch out for.

There was no surprise in the men's 100m Breast event as well, with Michael Andrew clinching a ticket to Tokyo with a win in the finals. Like Torri Huske, he couldn't better his own timing from the prelims and the semis, but did just enough to hold off Andrew Wilson and Nic Fink.

Michael Andrew holds the American Record (58.14) but the finals of the Swimming Trials saw a significant drop in pace and a three-way fight until the end with a photo-finish. Andrew (58.73), Wilson (58.74) and Fink (58.80).

The race was Andrew Wilson's personal best and potentially increases the US' chance of winning two medals in the event. He also became the first NCAA Division III athlete to become an American Olympian in swimming.

Katie Ledecky, touted to be the next Michael Phelps and win over 5 medals at the Tokyo Olympics, secured a victory in the 400m Free final but the timings didn't impress the 2016 Rio Olympics star. Ledecky (4:01.27), who was two seconds faster in April, said she was surprised by the time after the final.

Katie Ledecky certainly has more work to do considering how Australian Ariarne Titmus swam a 3:56.90 at the Australian Trials. Paige Madden, a three-time individual NCAA champion this past season at the University of Virginia, took the runner-up spot with a personal best of 4:05.92.

Who qualifies for Olympics from Day 2 of Swimming Trials?

Six Americans clinched tickets to Tokyo on the night with big names Michael Andrew and Katie Ledecky showing that they are yet to hit their peak. The dominant performance at the Australian Trials, and the likes of Adam Peaty, Sarah Sjostrom and Katinka Hosszu dominating the European circuits, will mean the US Swimmers will have plenty of work to do before hopping on that bus to Tokyo.

Complete list of Tokyo Olympians from Day 2 of Swimming Trials

Women’s 100m Butterfly

Men's 100m Breaststroke

Women's 400m Freestyle

Full results of Day 2 of US Olympic Swimming Trials 2021

Women’s 100m Butterfly (final)

Torri Huske, 55.66 AR

Claire Curzan, 56.43

Kate Douglass, 56.56

Men's 200m Freestyle (semi)

Kieran Smith, 1:45.74

Zach Apple, 1:46.22

Townley Haas, 1:46.30

Drew Kibler, 1:46.70

Blake Pieroni, 1:46.84

Luca Urlando, 1:46.93

Andrew Seliskar, 1:46.95

Patrick Callan, 1:47.00

Women's 100m Breastroke (semi)

Lilly King, 1:04.72

Annie Lazor, 1:05.37

Lydia Jacoby, 1:05.71

Bethany Galat, 1:05.96

Micah Sumrall, 1:07.03

Emily Escobedo, 1:07.23

Miranda Tucker, 1:07.26

Kaitlyn Dobler, 1:07.28

Men's 100m Breaststroke (final)

Michael Andrew , 58.73

Andrew Wilson, 58.74

Nic Fink, 58.80

Women's 400m Freestyle (final)

Katie Ledecky, 4:01.27

Paige Madden, 4:04.86

Leah Smith (CLCK), 4:06.27

Men's 100m Backstroke (semi)

Ryan Murphy, 52.22

Hunter Armstrong, 52.67

Shaine Casas, 52.77

Justin Ress, 52.86

Bryce Mefford, 52.87

Matt Grevers, 53.18

Hunter Tapp, 53.60

Michael Andrew, 53.82

