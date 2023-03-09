2023 NCAA Division II Championships Day 2 records and updates

The 2023 NCAA Division II Championships started on March 7, 2023 in Indianapolis and the meet has continued through Wednesday, March 8, 2023. Day 1 consisted of the men's 800-yard freestyle relay and the women's 800-yard freestyle relay events.

Nova Southeastern finished first in the women's 800-yard freestyle relay with a time of 7:13.65. Team Drury and Wester Chester finished in second and third place with a time of 7:14.86 and 7:17.11, respectively.

As far as the men's 800-yard freestyle relay is concerned, McKendree claimed first place with a time of 6:22.46 followed by Tampa and Grand Valley in second and third place, respectively. With only two events on Day 1, several events were held on Day 2.

No individual champions from 2022 defended their title on Day 2 of the NCAA Division II Championships. Queens University of Charlotte have dominated the top for seven consecutive years and are now in the middle of a transition to Division I, hence there will be new champions this year.

In the women's 1000-yard freestyle, Nova Southeastern's Emily Trieschmann finished first with a time of 9:43.25. She was already a national record holder in the 1000-yard freestyle at the NCAA Division II. But Emily broke her own record, which she set last month. The previous record was 9:43.69.

Emily Trieschmann was already leading her opponents by almost one second after 50 yards. Jordan Fox finished second, followed by Kate Agger in third place. In the women's 50-yard freestyle finals, Johanna Buys set a new division II national and meet record by clocking a time of 22.10.

Johanna finished in third place during last year's finals, according to SwimSwam. Augustana's Bryn Greenwaldt finished in second place, while Lynn's Laura Dekoninck claimed third place.

2023 NCAA Division II Championships Day 2 updates

The results for the events of Day 2 of the 2023 NCAA Division II Championships, as revealed on SwimSwam, are attached below:

Women's 1000 Freestyle

Emily Trieschmann, Nova S’eastern – 9:43.25 Jordan Fox, Wayne State – 9:53.61 Kate Agger, Wingate – 9:55.83 Allison Vassilakos, Wayne State – 9:55.99 Keeley Durkin, West Chester – 10:02.06 Ana Cecilia Carvalho, McKendree – 10:03.60 Estelle Bauer, Nova S’eastern – 10:04.73 Amelia Kinnard, Colorado Mesa – 10:06.58

Men's 1000 Freestyle

Cedric Buessing, UIndy – 8:55.88 Victor Rosado, Oklahoma Christian – 8:56.94 Hayden Curley, Tampa – 8:58.22 Eric Hieber, Grand Valley – 9:00.47 Luca Alessandrini, Nova S’eastern – 9:04.35 Jon Kantzenbach, Grand Valley – 9:05.61 Barnabus Fluck, Tampa – 9:07.83 Miguel Marcos, Wingate – 9:07.94

Women's 200 Individual Medley - Finals

Emilia Ronningdal, Nova S’eastern – 1:57.78 Aurora Duncan, Drury – 1:59.42 Savanna Best, Nova S’eastern – 2:00.59 Claire Conover, Drury – 2:00.86 Kaitlyn McCoy, UIndy – 2:01.00 Paige Mikesell, IUP – 2:01.01 May Lowy, Nova S’eastern – 2:01.48 Mellie Wijk, Drury – 2:03.12

Men's 200 Individual Medley - Finals

Ben Sampson, Colorado Mesa – 1:44.33 Matteo Zampese, Florida Southern – 1:45.06 Santiago Corredor, Tampa – 1:45.48 Andrew Rodriguez, Drury – 1:45.53 John Amrein, Oklahoma Christian – 1:45.43 Juan Daniel Garcia Ruiz, Findlay – 1:46.74 Jackson Lustig, McKendree – 1:46.88 Emanuel Fava, Delta State – 1:47.85

Women's 50 Freestyle - Finals

Johanna Buys, Indy – 22.10 Bryn Greenwaldt, Augustana – 22.56 Laura Dekoninck, Lynn – 22.60 Kiara Pozvai, Henderson State – 22.70 Manon Compagner, Carson-Newman – 22.81 Tilde Morin, Tampa – 22.94 Katarzyna Rogowska, Drury – 23.10 Daniella Solkow, Delta State – 23.17

Men's 50 Freestyle - Finals

Lamar Taylor, Henderson State – 19.04 Jack Armstrong, Henderson State – 19.30 Diego Mas, UIndy – 19.32 Abe Townley, St. Cloud State – 19.34 Jeron Thomspon, UIndy – 19.37 (TIE) Gregg Lichinsky, McKendree / Kyle Micallef, Florida Southern – 19.43 - Khameron Glass, Drury – 19.52

There was no seventh place in the men's 50 freestyle as McKendree's Gregg Lichinsky and Florida Southern's Kyle Micallef tied for sixth place by clocking a time of 19.43.

Women's 1-Meter Diving - Finals

Luna Vejarano, Clarion – 473.55 Mikaela Senkus, Wayne State – 4:70.95 Daniela Reyes, West Florida – 468.85 Gracyn Segard, Grand Valley – 444.00 Mikaela Starr, Indy – 433.55 Adriana Mieses, West Florida – 421.35 Olivia Liddle, Azusa Pacific – 412.30 Regan Gubera, McKendree – 398.65

Women's 200 Medley Relay - Timed Finals

Nova S’eastern – 1:39.90 UIndy – 1:40.11 Colorado Mesa – 1:41.54 Henderson State – 1:41.65 Northern Michigan – 1:41.83 Lynn – 1:41.99 West Chester – 1:42.07 Delta State – 1:42.16

Men's 200 Medley Relay - Timed Finals

Drury – 1:24.93 Indy – 1:25.01 McKendree – 1:25.61 Florida Southern – 1:25.83 Findlay – 1:25.96 Cloud State – 1:26.77 Wingate – 1:26.91 Colorado Mesa – 1:27.02

At the end of Day 2 of the 2023 NCAA Division II Championships, Nova Southeastern leads the women's team scores with a score of 182 followed by Indy with 144 points and Drury with 97 points.

At the conclusion of Day 2 of the 2023 NCAA Division II Championships, Indy leads the table for the men's team scores with a score of 121.5 points. McKendree is in second place with 105.5 points, followed by Tampa in third place with 103 points.

