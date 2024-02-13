2024 World Aquatics Championships Swimming Day 2: Kate Douglass clinches gold, Claire Curzan bags silver in 100m butterfly

The second day of swimming at the World Aquatics Championships in Doha was eventful with the women's 100m back, men's 100m back, women's 100m breaststroke, men's 200m free, and women's 1500m free. The day also saw the women's 100m butterfly, men's 50m butterfly, and women's 200m medley.

In the women's 100m butterfly, Germany's Angelina Kohler clinched gold and Claire Curzan of the US came in second.

Kate Douglass and Nick Fink won gold in the 200m individual medley and men's 100m breaststroke, respectively, as the latter sealed a victory in the event, for the US, after 17 years.

For Douglas, her latest gold comes on the back of breaking a 12-year-old American record in the 200m breaststroke in the Tyr Pro Series last month. At the World Aquatics Championships 2024, she retained the women's 200m individual medley world title.

World Aquatics Championships Swimming Day 2: Full Results

Here is a breakdown of the finals at the 2024 World Aquatics Championships:

Men's 100m Breaststroke Finals

Nic Fin (USA) - 58.57 Nicolo Martinenghi (ITA) - 58.84 Adam Peaty (GBR) - 59.10 Sam Williamson (AUS) - 59.21 Arno Kamminga (NED) - 59.22 Ilya Shymanovich (NIA) - 59.35 Lucas Matzerath (GER) - 59.37 Caspar Corbeau (NED) - 59.37

Women's 100m Butterfly Finals

Angelina Kohler (GER) - 56.28 Claire Curzan (USA) - 56.61 Louise Hansson (SWE) - 56.94 Brianna Throssell (AUS) - 56.97 Anna Ntountounaki (GRE) - 57.62 Alexandria Perkins (AUS) - 57.68 Erin Gallagher (RSA) - 57.83 Chiharu Iltsuka (JPN) - 58.23

Men's 50m Butterfly Finals

Diogo Matos Ribeiro (POR) - 22.97 Michael Andrew (USA) - 23.07 Cameron McEvoy (AUS) - 23.08 Isaac Cooper (AUS) - 23.12 Dylan Carter (TTO) - 23.17 Mario Molla Yanes (ESP) - 23.29 Inchul Baek (KOR) - 23.35 Shaine Casas (USA) - 23.47

Women's 200m Medley Finals

Kate Douglas (USA) - 2:07.05 Sydney Pickrem (CAN) - 2:08.56 Yiting Yu (CHN) - 2:09.01 Anastasia Gorbenko (ISR) - 2:10.17 Marrit Steenbergen (NED) - 2:10.24 Abbie Wood (GBR) - 2:11.20 Charlotte Bonnet (FRA) - 2:11.23 Ashley McMillan (CAN) - 2:13.48