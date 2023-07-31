3 of Michael Phelps' records were broken at the 2023 Fukuoka World Aquatics Championship

Michael Phelps has had a career that one can sum up as legendary. He has managed to shatter world records multiple times during his swimming journey. In the recent 2023 World Aquatics Championship, Michael Phelp's witnessed three of his records broken.

Phelps's had multiple world records including 200m freestyle, 100m butterfly, 200m butterfly, 200m Individual Medley, and 400m Individual Medley. Katie Ledecky, Leon Marchand, and Sarah Sjostrom broke the retired American's long-held records.

#1 Sarah Sjöström surpasses Michael Phelps's record of most individual world medals

Sarah Sjostrom celebrates after winning gold in women's 50m Freestyle at the 2023 World Aquatics Championship at Marine Messe in Fukuoka, Japan

Sjostrom beat Phelp's record of the most individual world championships medals. The Swedish swimmer won her 21st medal in women's 50m freestyle annihilating Phelp's record of 20 medals. She toppled Shayna Jack who completed the race in 24.10. Yufei Zhang had to settle for third place with a time of 24.15.

The 29-year-old completed her finals with a time of 23.62 which was only 0.1 more than her time in the semi-finals. Sjostrom created a new world record in her semi-finals with a time of 23.61 in the ongoing 2023 World Aquatics Championship.

#2 Leon Marchand breaks Michael Phelps's 15-year-old world record in 400m Individual Medley

Michael Phelps congratulates Leon Marchand during the medal ceremony of men's 400m IM at Fukuoka 2023 World Aquatics Championships in Japan

The Frenchman Leon Marchand broke the retired American swimmer's world record in men's 400m Individual Medley. The Frenchman completed the race in 4:02.50 shattering Phelp's timing of 4:03.84.

Phelps has held this world record since the 2008 Beijing Olympics. Phelps had broken the record in this particular category multiple times with the first time being in the 2002 Pan Pacific Championships.

Phelps was present at the 2023 World Aquatics Championship as a commentator for NBC and was seen applauding for the Marchand.

#4 Katie Ledecky exceeds Michael Phelps's records for most individual gold medals at World championships

Katie Ledecky poses with the gold medal at the medal ceremony for women's 800m freestyle at the 2023 World Aquatics Championship held in Marine Messe at Fukuoka, Japan

Katie Ledecky broke her tie with Michael Phelps by winning her 16th individual gold medal at the 2023 Fukuoka World Aquatics Championship. Ledecky won gold in women's 1500m freestyle on July 25, 2023, tieing with Phelps. By winning a gold medal in the 800m freestyle on July 29, 2023, she overshadowed the retired American's record.

Ledecky is a seven-time Olympic gold medalist and is a world record holder in 800m and 1500m freestyle. Ledecky will be seen competing in the 2024 Paris Olympics.