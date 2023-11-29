Are Olympic athletes sponsored by Louis Vuitton? All you need to know about the brand's association with sports

Luxury brand Louis Vuitton is all set to sponsor several individual athletes at the 2024 Paris Olympics and Paralympics. In July, LVMH, the parent company of Louis Vuitton, announced its sponsorship deal for the big event. Moreover, this will be one of the many events that will see LV stepping into the sports arena.

LVMH (full name: LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton) will sponsor the 2024 Paris Olympics and Paralympics, along with its top fashion brands LV and Dior, Moet Hennessy champagne and spirits labels, and jeweler Chaumet.

The fashion brand will be supporting some athletes also, like French swimmer Léon Marchand, the gymnast Mélanie de Jesus dos Santos, and the fencer Enzo Lefort. It will dress Lefort as one of LVMH's 'maisons'. It would also help in promoting the Olympic games through its brand.

Moreover, a Reuters report revealed that the deal between LV and the 2024 Paris Olympics is estimated to be worth over $164,373,474.07. In fact, after sponsoring the biggest sports event of the year, the brand will also sponsor the America’s Cup in August in Barcelona.

A history of Louis Vuitton’s engagement with sports

Louis Vuitton’s engagement with sports is not a new phenomenon. The brand has been an avid sports enthusiast since 1983. That year, the fashion brand first sponsored the America’s Cup. It organized the Louis Vuitton Cup, a competition that determines the participants for the America’s Cup.

However, after 2017, LV decided to part ways from sponsoring the event. Instead, it was Prada that took its place for the upcoming years. Now, after seven years, the fashion brand is set to make a comeback at the America’s Cup.

Although the brand never revealed the reason behind leaving the event seven years back, it expressed its happiness about being back.

Pietro Beccari, the chairman and chief executive of the company, said in a press release that the fashion brand’s return as the title partner gives them an “immense sense of pride.” As a sponsor for the event, LV will be responsible for bringing trophies in trophy trunks and several other duties.

Previously, LV has also collaborated with major international events like the World Cup, the NBA Finals, the Formula 1 Grand Prix de Monaco, and the Rugby World Cup.

Moreover, besides adding swimmer Leon Marchand to its family, LV already has many reputed athletes as its ambassadors. Spanish tennis player Carlos Alcaraz and Chinese-American skier Eileen Gu are a few such names.

With Louis Vuitton on board, the Paris Olympics are likely to gain immensely as far as the style quotient is concerned. Hopefully, the sporting action would be equally rich.