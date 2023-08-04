Ariarne Titmus calls Rafael Nadal her favorite sportsperson, shares her best life advice, her preferred clothes shop, and more

Reigning women's 200-meter and 400-meter freestyle Olympic champion Ariarne Titmus has stated that tennis star Rafael Nadal is her favorite sportsperson.

Titmus recently interacted with fans on social media, where she answered a host of questions ranging from her sporting career to personal life and even the philosophical.

When asked who her favorite sportsperson was, Titmus shared a picture of her with Nadal from January last year and said:

"Rafael Nadal all the way"

Titmus met Nadal on the sidelines of the 2022 Australian Open, a tournament the Spaniard ended up winning. She even took to social media later that day to share a few pictures of her interaction with the tennis legend.

Titmus, who is the world record holder in the long course 400-meter freestyle event, then shared what motivates her to compete at the highest level, saying:

"I love this sport and representing Australia, I feel blessed that this is my life. The continual pursuit to reach what I believe is my potential/limit in the sport is what keeps me going each day... satisfaction in knowing that I gave everything to my sport"

When asked by one fan for her best life advice, the 22-year-old stated that one should always enjoy the "insignificant moments" in life as they turn into fond memories in the future.

"Enjoy the little moments in life that seem insignificant at the time but turn out to be your fondest memories. Also never question your gut instinct or your heart," she stated.

Titums also disclosed that Scanlan Theodore, an independent Australian luxury fashion brand, was her favorite place to shop for their 'timeless and classic' clothes.

"Pretty sure I'm paying rent at Scanlan Theodore. Very timeless and classic, which Iove," she said.

Ariane Titmus at the 2023 World Aquatic Championships: 2 Golds, 2 Silvers, 1 Bronze and 2 World Records

Ariarne Titmus at the 2023 World Aquatics Championships in Fukuoka, Japan.

Ariarne Titmus was in fine form, both in individual and team events, at the recently concluded World Aquatics Championships in Fukuoka, Japan.

In the first final of the tournament, she reclaimed the 400-meter freestyle world record (from Summer McIntosh) with a 3:55.38 effort, making her the first woman to ever go below the 3:56 mark.

Later, in the 200-meter freestyle, she had to settle for the silver medal as Mollie O’Callaghan emerged victorious by breaking the world record. That said, Titmus' time of 1:53.01 was the third-fastest 200-meter freestyle in history.

In the 4×200 freestyle relay, she, along with O'Callaghan, Shayna Jack, and Brianna Throssell, broke the world record with a 7:37.50 effort. Titmus' split time of 1:52.41 makes her the only woman to go under 1:53 seconds (split).

The 22-year-old took home the bronze medal in the 800-meter freestyle with a 8:13.59 effort, which was both her personal best and an Oceanic record.

