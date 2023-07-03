Aryan, Ananya, and Hashika register new national records in National Swimming Championship

In a thrilling display of dedication during the second day of the National Swimming Championship in Hyderabad, there were multiple records tumbled alongside new stars emerging.

Aryan Nehra, hailing from Gujarat, proved his mettle once more. He shattered the men's 800m freestyle event national record, leaving the lookouts in awe of his performance. He clocked at an impressive time of 8:01.81, and overpowered Kushagra Rawat's previous record which was brought up in 2021. This determined display also secured Nehra a well-deserving gold medal.

Nehra's victory in the 800m freestyle event came hot on the heels of his last win in the 400m freestyle event on Day 1 of the championship. He had already set a national record back then. With remarkable performances, he has not only earned recognition but also a place in the Asian Games 2022 and World Championship 2023. Now, he is all set to compete in 800m and 1500m freestyle events.

Apart from Nehra's thrilling performances, the day also glanced at Karnataka's Hashika Ramachandra. She made waves in the pool in the women's 200m medley and broke the national record. She portrayed her superior talent, registering a duration of 2:21.15. By doing so, Hashika overthrew the former record held by Richa Mishra in 2010.

Ananya Nayak of Maharashtra also joined a record-breaking spree as she set a new national record in women's 100m freestyle event. The girl pictured amazing speed, clocking with an astonishing time frame of 0:57.31. As a result, she surpassed Shivangi Sharma's previous record of 0:57.73.

Nina Venkatesh, Lineysha and Maana Patel dominated in National Swimming Championship

On the last day, Nina Venkatesh etched the limelight with her parallel performances. She broke the national record in the women's 50m butterfly heats, clocking an astounding 28.01 seconds. By doing so, she overtook the previous record of Divya Satija. Later, Nina enhanced her own record in the final showdown with a short time frame of 27.34 seconds.

On the other hand, another incredible performer of the day was Lineysha of Karnataka. She proved her mettle by registering a new national record in the women's 200m event with a time of 2:37.35. Maana Patel, who is an honorable Olympian, vanquished the women's 100m backstroke, and dethrone her own record by clocking at 1:03.48.

